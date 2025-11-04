Trott to leave as Afghanistan coach after World Cup

KABUL: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott will leave the position after next year’s T20 World Cup, the country’s cricket board (ACB) said on Monday.

Former England international Trott, who was appointed in July 2022, led Afghanistan to the semi-finals of last year’s T20 World Cup, a year after they narrowly missed out on a top-four finish in the league stage of the One-day Intern­ational World Cup.

“The tenure of head coach Jonathan Trott will officially conclude following the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, set to take place in February,” the ACB said in a statement.

“This decision comes as part of ACBs long term strategic planning for the next phase of the national teams growth.”

Afghanistan stunned defending champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the 2023 ODI World Cup, picking up four wins in the tournament. They fell two points short of a place in the semis.

Wins over Australia and Bangladesh helped Afgha­nistan reach their maiden World Cup semi-final in the 20-over format in 2024, before losing to South Africa.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will always remain a supporter of Afghan cricket. I wish the team and the Afghan people continued success in the years ahead,” Trott said in a statement.

Next year’s T20 World Cup will take place in India and Sri Lanka, with the final set for March 8.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025