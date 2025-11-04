Balochistan request to delay LG polls turned down

QUETTA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the Ba­­lo­­chistan government’s req­uest to postpone local bodies elections in the Quetta district, announcing that they will be held on Dec 28.

The Balochistan government formally wrote a letter to the provincial election commissioner, requesting the postponement of the Quetta Municipal Corpora­tion (QMC) elections, citing harsh winter weather and the prevailing law and order situation in the city.

“The election commission after reviewing the go­­vern­m­ent’s letter has re­­­jected the request for post­ponement of local bo­­dies’ elections in Quet­ta and de­­cided to hold [them] accor­ding to the … schedule an­­nounced by the … commission,” an ECP official said.

The electoral body, in a separate announcement, confirmed that it has tur­ned down the provincial government’s request to delay the polls in Quetta.

“After due consideration, it [was] decided [that] the elections will proceed stric­tly according to the annou­nced schedule,” the annou­ncement read.

According to the schedule announced by the ECP, elections for the general seats in the urban union councils of Quetta district will be held on Dec 28.

Nomination papers

Nomination papers can be submitted to the resp­e­ctive returning officers from Nov 13 to 17, while the initial list of candidates will be published on Nov 18.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place from Nov 19 to 24. Appeals against the returning officers’ decisions on the accep­tance or rejection of papers can be filed with the appellate tribunal until No 28, which will decide on these appeals by Dec 3.

The revised list of candidates will be issued on Dec 4, followed by the final list and withdrawals on Dec 5. Election symbols will be allotted on Dec 6, and polling is scheduled for Dec 28 (Sunday) from 8am to 4pm. Official results are expected to be announced by Dec 31.

The ECP has directed the Balochistan government to ensure foolproof security ar­­r­angements for conducting the local bodies’ election in Quet­­ta district in a peaceful, tra­nsparent, and fair manner.

