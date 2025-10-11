ECP prepares plan for Quetta local govt polls

QUETTA: The Balochistan election commissioner announced on Friday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is preparing a comprehensive plan to hold the long-awaited local government elections in Quetta district, in compliance with directives issued by the Balochistan High Court.

A spokesman for the ECP said the commission has urged prospective candidates, registered voters and the general public to urgently verify their voter details in the electoral rolls and confirm their respective ward information.

The commission stressed the importance of this final verification phase, advising citizens to contact Quetta district election commissioner for applications related to voter registration, transfer, deletion, or correction.

The ECP also reminded the public of the approaching deadline for such changes. Once the election programme is officially announced following the completion of the electoral rolls, all modifications will be suspended under Section 39 of the Elections Act 2017, which requires finalisation of voter lists upon notification of the election schedule.

This announcement marks the final administrative stage before the ECP issues the official timeline for the Quetta local government elections.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025