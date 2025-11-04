E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Cement despatches rise 15pc

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 07:56am
A file photo of a man stacking bags of cement.—AFP/File
A file photo of a man stacking bags of cement.—AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Local cem­ent despatches surged 15.17 per cent year-on-year in October to 3.926 million tonnes, up from 3.409m tonnes in the same month last year, according to data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manu­fac­turers Association (APCMA).

However, exports drop­ped 23.44pc, falling from 1.081m tonnes to 0.827m tonnes. Total cement despatches — including both domestic sales and exports — stood at 4.754m tonnes, compared to 4.490m tonnes in October 2024, reflecting modest growth of 6pc.

During the first four months of FY26, total cement despatches reached 17.265m tonnes, up 15.48pc from 14.951m tonnes in the same period last fiscal year.

Domestic despatches rose sharply by 18pc to 13.849m tonnes, compared to 11.728m tonnes a year earlier. Export volumes also improved 6pc year-on-year, totalling 3.416m tonnes, against 3.223m tonnes during 4MFY25.

An APCMA spokesman said the decline in exports over the past two months was “a matter of concern” for the industry.

“If this trend continues, it may dent our hopes of a full cement sector revival,” he warned, urging the government to adopt export-friendly policies to make Pakistani cement more competitive in foreign markets.Industry observers noted that while strong local demand continues to support production, high freight costs and weaker regional demand are weighing on export performance.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe