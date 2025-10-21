E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Cement maker to produce tractors

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 07:28am

KARACHI: Minsk Work Tractor and Assem­b­ling Ltd (MWTA), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Thatta Cement Com­pany Ltd (THCCL), will assemble and locally produce Belarus tractors in Balochistan.

In a stock filing on Monday, THCCL said an exclusive agreement with Belarus-based OJSC Min­sk Tractor Works has been reached, which will promote industrial development, job creation, and technology transfer in Pak­istan’s largest province.

The agreement signifies a major strategic dev­elo­pment for the company’s subsidiary and is expected to have a positive impact on the long-term growth and diversification of the Thatta Cement Group’s business portfolio, the company said.

FCEPL profit up

Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Ltd (FCEPL) on Monday reported that its profit-after-tax marginally edged up to Rs2.1 billion in first nine months of calendar 2025 from Rs2bn in the same period last year.

The net sales fell by 2.8 per cent to Rs80bn during the period ending on Sept 30 from Rs82.5bn. Packaged milk category declined due to the imposition of 18pc sales tax last year, while the frozen dessert category delivered a 15pc value growth since last year.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

