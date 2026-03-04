Arrangements for repolling reviewed in Quetta

QUETTA: Balochistan’s election commissioner chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review arrangements for repolling at seven polling stations in a provincial assembly constituency in Kalat. Repolling for the PB-36 seat is to be held on March 10.

The meeting took place at the off­ice of Provincial Election Commissioner Ali Asghar Sial. It was attended, among others, by Joint Election Commissioner Wasim Ahmed Jaffery, Regional Election Commissioner Sikandar Ali Jamali, Kalat Commissioner Tufail Ahmed Baloch and DIG Wazir Khan Nasir.

The meeting reviewed measures to ensure that the repolling process took place in a transparent and peaceful manner. Security arrangements, particularly the deployment of Army personnel at highly sensitive polling stations, were also discussed.

Ali Asghar Sial, the election commissioner, directed the officials concerned to appoint only “impartial personnel” at polling stations and to put in place foolproof security arrangements.

He said steps should be taken to provide a peaceful environment at polling stations so that voters could exercise their right to vote freely and without fear.

