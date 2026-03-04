E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Arrangements for repolling reviewed in Quetta

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 08:24am
A worker sorting ballot boxes at the office of Election Commission of Pakistan. — Online/File
A worker sorting ballot boxes at the office of Election Commission of Pakistan. — Online/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: Balochistan’s election commissioner chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review arrangements for repolling at seven polling stations in a provincial assembly constituency in Kalat. Repolling for the PB-36 seat is to be held on March 10.

The meeting took place at the off­ice of Provincial Election Commissioner Ali Asghar Sial. It was attended, among others, by Joint Election Commissioner Wasim Ahmed Jaffery, Regional Election Commissioner Sikandar Ali Jamali, Kalat Commissioner Tufail Ahmed Baloch and DIG Wazir Khan Nasir.

The meeting reviewed measures to ensure that the repolling process took place in a transparent and peaceful manner. Security arrangements, particularly the deployment of Army personnel at highly sensitive polling stations, were also discussed.

Ali Asghar Sial, the election commissioner, directed the officials concerned to appoint only “impartial personnel” at polling stations and to put in place foolproof security arrangements.

He said steps should be taken to provide a peaceful environment at polling stations so that voters could exercise their right to vote freely and without fear.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

BY most accounts, the protest was not massive. Nor was it unexpected. And yet, it ended in gruesome bloodshed. The...
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe