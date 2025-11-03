Private sector improvements

Pakistan urgently needs to rebuild interprovincial and sectarian harmony and move toward a more inclusive, constitutionally grounded political order under a renewed social contract.

Equally vital is a reset in state–private sector relations that must be anchored in mutual respect and shared responsibility to ensure economic survival and sustainable growth.

Our private sector is diverse — from conglomerates and industrial houses to small and medium enterprises, startups, and social enterprises. These actors drive the bulk of investment, employment, and innovation. They sustain exports, mobilise savings, and absorb shocks when public finances falter. Groups like Arif Habib, Nishat, Yunus Brothers, and Dawood form the visible peaks of this landscape — but beneath them lies a wide base of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), tech innovators, and agribusinesses that quietly keep the economy alive.

The challenge — and opportunity — is to align this collective private power with national development goals through trust, transparency, and long-term partnership.

Pakistan needs policy continuity and co-ordinated governance that treats the private sector as a strategic partner in reform

A key complication, however, lies in the blurred lines between the private and the not-so-private sectors. Several large enterprises operate with vested interestsor fall under the indirect influence of politicians and senior bureaucrats. While many are efficient and professionally managed, their privileged access to land, contracts, and credit creates an uneven playing field.

For economists and policymakers, this overlap makes it difficult to gauge the true performance of the pure private sector — and to design reforms that genuinely foster competition.

Equally troubling is the neglect of Karachi, Pakistan’s commercial and industrial heart. Despite contributing the largest share to the national exchequer and sustaining most exports, Karachi’s infrastructure, logistics, and governance have long been afterthoughts. Chronic under-investment in transport, power, and port connectivity has raised business costs and stifled growth.

Karachi-based industries operate under regulatory and fiscal disadvantages compared to counterparts elsewhere, even as they shoulder higher security and utility expenses. Reviving Karachi as a functional, well-governed hub is not a provincial favour — it is a national imperative.

The state’s role must evolve from controller to enabler. For too long, governments have viewed business through the lens of suspicion or short-term revenue extraction. Policy swings, sudden taxes, and bureaucratic hurdles have eroded confidence. Pakistan needs policy continuity and co-ordinated governance that treats the private sector as a strategic partner in reform.

This means moving from taxation to transformation — creating an ecosystem where private capital feels secure enough to take bold bets on local manufacturing, exports, renewable energy, and human development.

A credible framework for public–private partnership (PPP) should be the foundation. The federal and provincial governments can redesign existing PPP models into structured frameworks with clearer rules, more independent oversight, and fast-track dispute resolution. Conglomerates have the scale to deliver in complex sectors such as power, ports, logistics, housing, and industrial zones.

But PPPs must also open doors for SMEs, cooperatives, and social ventures to participate in infrastructure, technology, and community projects. Private efficiency, large or small, can often achieve what public bureaucracy struggles with: timely delivery and cost discipline.

Pakistan’s long-term strength lies in exports and enterprise. For decades, the economy has depended on a narrow export base. Conglomerates can lead by diversifying into value-added manufacturing and processing, while SMEs and startups innovate in information technology (IT), e-commerce, and green technologies.

Governments can reinforce this transformation with targeted incentives — tax credits for export diversification, energy relief for efficient producers, and single-window clearance for investment projects. When large groups and smaller firms collaborate — big capital meeting small innovation — export potential multiplies.

Deepening Pakistan’s capital markets is another shared responsibility. Regulators, financial institutions, and business groups must co-develop long-term savings instruments, infrastructure bonds, and venture funds that channel domestic capital into productive sectors. Pension and insurance funds investing in local enterprises can provide stable financing and reduce reliance on foreign loans. Conglomerates can lead by issuing corporate bonds and creating SME-financing platforms, while fintechs and microfinance institutions democratise access to capital for smaller players.

Provincial governments, chambers of commerce, and business groups should jointly build technical training centres and innovation hubs that bridge the gap between education and industry. When private firms co-own such facilities, they produce graduates ready for real jobs, not just degrees.

Skill-building must match actual sectoral needs — manufacturing, agriculture, IT, and renewable energy. Conglomerates can provide mentorships and apprenticeships, while SMEs and startups offer innovation labs where young minds learn by doing.

The private sector’s influence extends beyond economics — it shapes culture, governance, and public trust. Large business groups can use their soft power to model integrity, transparency, and sustainability. Ethical leadership, fair wages, and environmentally responsible operations strengthen both social stability and investor confidence.

The International Monetary Fund’s recent statement on Pakistan’s reform programme stresses the need to “move from stabilisation to strong, inclusive, and resilient growth”.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, November 3rd, 2025