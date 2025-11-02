Tax net expands with 892,000 new filers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has linked the filing of 892,419 new tax returns for the tax year 2025 to rising public confidence in the government’s reform agenda.

The premier’s remarks followed the Federal Board of Revenue’s announcement that the tax department received 5.912 million tax returns for tax year 2025, up from 5.025m returns in tax year 2024, marking a 17.65 per cent increase. The last date for filing the tax returns was Oct 31.

An official announcement issued by the Prime Minister’s Secretariat has commended the FBR for achieving a historic milestone. He expressed deep gratitude to the public for demonstrating civic responsibility and trust in the government’s economic policies.

Highlighting the inclusion of new filers into the tax net, Prime Minister Shehbaz said this surge reflects growing public confidence in the government’s reform agenda. “We are sincerely thankful to the people for their support,” he stated.

PM Shehbaz links surge in new returns to FBR digitisation drive

Mr Shehbaz attributed the positive outcomes to ongoing tax system reforms, calling them a blessing and a sign of progress.

He emphasised merit as the cornerstone of FBR’s institutional culture, noting that capable and hardworking officers are being encouraged while underperformance is being actively discouraged.

Individual tax filings surge in FY25, with a sharp rise in returns accompanied by payments. The FBR recorded a significant uptick in individual tax filings for the year 2025, with the total number of returns reaching 5.805 million — an 18.18pc increase from the 4.912m filed in the previous year.

Of these, 3.599m returns were submitted along with tax payments, marking a 19pc rise compared to 3.024m paid filings in 2024.

The total tax revenue collected through these returns climbed to Rs69.02bn in FY25, up from Rs60.15bn the year before — reflecting a year-on-year growth of 10pc.

According to the announcement, the prime minister underscored his personal oversight of FBR’s digitisation efforts, chairing weekly meetings to ensure transparency and efficiency.

He noted that tax filing procedures have been simplified, and automated clearance systems at ports have helped curb corruption and improve performance.

The government has launched a simplified tax return form in Urdu for salaried individuals to make tax filing easier.

To combat the informal economy, the government has expanded the use of point-of-sale systems, effectively reducing sales tax evasion.

The prime minister also pointed to a Rs9bn increase in tax revenue along with the filing of tax returns compared to the previous year as clear evidence of the success of FBR’s reforms.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to further reforming the FBR and pledged continued efforts to eliminate corruption and the shadow economy. “We are working day and night to ensure a fair and transparent fiscal system,” he concluded.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025