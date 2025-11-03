E-Paper | November 03, 2025

SHC-mandated committee inspects Karachi Zoo to assess animals’ health

APP Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:33am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: A committee constituted by the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Sunday visited the Karachi Zoo to check the physical and mental health of female brown bear Rano and other animals kept in the zoo.

During the visit, the committee members inspected various enclosures, observed animal behaviour, and evaluated their overall health conditions.

The objective of the visit was to ensure that the animals are being kept in accordance with prescribed welfare standards and to identify any areas that may require improvement.

The zoo administration extended full cooperation to the visiting committee. The team provided detailed briefings regarding ongoing animal care practices, feeding routines, veterinary check-ups, and maintenance of enclosures.

It was noted that regular veterinary support, proper nutrition, and improved hygiene measures have contributed positively to animal welfare.

However, the committee also observed a few areas for further enhancement and recorded specific recommendations to ensure continued compliance with animal care standards and to further uplift the zoo environment.

These observations will be formally presented to the SHC in the upcoming report for appropriate consideration.

The zoo administration reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining international standards of animal welfare, transparency, and cooperation with all relevant authorities to ensure a safe, healthy, and good environment for all animals under its care.

On Oct 17, the SHC had ordered the committee to visit the Karachi Zoo and prepare a detailed report about number of animals being kept at the zoo as well as physical and mental health of such animals.

It had also directed the KMC and others to shift Rano to a sanctuary in the federal capital in two weeks as authorities sought more time for the relocation of the brown bear.

The SHC noted that the issue was not of one bear but hundreds of animals being kept in captivity, apparently just for the entertainment of people.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe