SHC-mandated committee inspects Karachi Zoo to assess animals’ health

KARACHI: A committee constituted by the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Sunday visited the Karachi Zoo to check the physical and mental health of female brown bear Rano and other animals kept in the zoo.

During the visit, the committee members inspected various enclosures, observed animal behaviour, and evaluated their overall health conditions.

The objective of the visit was to ensure that the animals are being kept in accordance with prescribed welfare standards and to identify any areas that may require improvement.

The zoo administration extended full cooperation to the visiting committee. The team provided detailed briefings regarding ongoing animal care practices, feeding routines, veterinary check-ups, and maintenance of enclosures.

It was noted that regular veterinary support, proper nutrition, and improved hygiene measures have contributed positively to animal welfare.

However, the committee also observed a few areas for further enhancement and recorded specific recommendations to ensure continued compliance with animal care standards and to further uplift the zoo environment.

These observations will be formally presented to the SHC in the upcoming report for appropriate consideration.

The zoo administration reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining international standards of animal welfare, transparency, and cooperation with all relevant authorities to ensure a safe, healthy, and good environment for all animals under its care.

On Oct 17, the SHC had ordered the committee to visit the Karachi Zoo and prepare a detailed report about number of animals being kept at the zoo as well as physical and mental health of such animals.

It had also directed the KMC and others to shift Rano to a sanctuary in the federal capital in two weeks as authorities sought more time for the relocation of the brown bear.

The SHC noted that the issue was not of one bear but hundreds of animals being kept in captivity, apparently just for the entertainment of people.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025