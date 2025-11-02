Onus on Kabul to act against terrorists using Afghan soil to attack Pakistan: Tarar

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that with the establishment of a joint monitoring and verification mechanism, the onus would be on Kabul to take action against terrorists using Afghan soil.

A second round of discussions between Pakistani and Afghan Taliban delegations had began in Istanbul on October 25, following days of border hostilities, but Islamabad’s long-standing concern over terror attacks emanating from Kabul remained a major point of contention, resulting in a stalemate. A breakthrough came after Turkiye and Qatar salvaged the dialogue process for the second time in less than a week, following Pakistan’s announcement on Oct 29 that the talks had “failed” and that its negotiators were preparing to return home.

The talks produced a three-point understanding — the continuation of the ceasefire, the establishment of a monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure peace, and penalties for violations. The operational details of that mechanism are expected to be finalised when the “principals”, senior representatives from both sides, meet again in Istanbul on November 6.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’, the information minister responded to a question about the monitoring mechanism discussed in Istanbul, stating that a review would be taken of activities during the past few days and modalities on a joint mechanism would be discussed.

“The onus is on the Afghan regime because their soil is being used for terrorism in Pakistan by Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan,” he explained. “For Pakistan, this will be an additional forum to provide evidence and the Afghan Taliban regime has to take action. If they do not take action, they will receive punishment.”

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, while Balochistan-based groups have been designated Fitna-al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

When asked if Pakistan would respond to terrorist attacks by striking targets in Afghanistan after the mechanism is in place, Tarar said it would depend on the situation.

“If the situation is very serious and if Pakistan has the right to respond within international law and the UN Charter, then it depends on the situation that arises,” he responded.

“Once the mechanism is established, there is joint verification and evidence is produced, then any party violating the agreement will be punished. But it depends on the situation,” he added. “Now the Afghan Taliban have no room to make excuses like they used to do. Now that third parties are involved, they will have to take action.”

In response to a question about Afghanistan’s offer to hand over terror suspects to Pakistan, Tarar explained that Pakistan’s government had declined the offer and questioned why the Afghan Taliban administration was issuing such statements following the talks.

“The matter is clear: Pakistan has previously demanded that any terrorists who pose a threat to Pakistan be controlled or arrested,” he said. “However, the Afghan side says they are Pakistani nationals and they will be handed over … I believe these new claims are twisting facts. We immediately proposed a handover through a border post; it is a long-standing position.

“I don’t understand why they have to give these statements and complicate the situation.”

Tarar also called the Afghan Taliban government a “fractured regime” which does not have complete control of Afghanistan.

“There are fragments and not every faction is under control. There is unity of thought between the civilian and military leadership [in Pakistan] and they (the Afghan Taliban) should stop levelling allegations at us. This is propaganda, to which we gave a befitting response.”

Border skirmishes and talks

Pakistan and Afghanistan saw a worsening of ties during recent weeks, which featured border skirmishes, counter-statements and allegations.

The hostilities began earlier this month when an attack was launched on Pakistan from Afghanistan on the night of October 11. The attack had followed an allegation from the Afghan Taliban of airstrikes by Pakistan into Afghanistan — an accusation which Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied.

For its part, Islamabad has long demanded that the Taliban stop terror groups from using its soil against Pakistan. The Taliban, however, deny the allegation of allowing terrorists to operate from Afghan soil.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to grapple with the issue of terrorism and has suffered multiple casualties among security forces in intelligence-based operations.

After the initial skirmish on October 11, multiple others took place along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Meanwhile, strikes by Islamabad also targeted Gul Bahadur group camps in Afghanistan.

Eventually, the two sides came together for dialogue in Doha, which resulted in a temporary ceasefire, as well as a commitment to reconvene in Istanbul to work on mechanisms for lasting peace and stability between the two countries.

Türkiye and Qatar have deep ties with Pakistan, while Qatar also played a major role in the negotiations between the Afghan Taliban and Nato forces.