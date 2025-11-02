President to visit Doha, will hold ‘important meetings’ with global and regional leaders

President Asif Ali Zardari will be undertaking a visit to Qatar on November 4, where he will hold “important meetings” with global and regional leaders and heads of major multilateral forums on sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat on Sunday said.

The statement issued on Sunday said that the president would attend the Second World Summit for Social Development in Qatari capital Doha from November 4–6, being held under the auspices of the United Nations General Assembly.

On the summit’s sidelines, the statement added, the “president will hold important meetings with global and regional leaders, including the leadership of Qatar, as well as heads of major multilateral forums such as the United Nations and other international organisations”.

Meanwhile, the summit “will bring together world leaders and policymakers to discuss ways of advancing social development, promoting decent work and employment opportunities as well as strengthening inclusive safety nets”.

“President Zardari will underscore Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive growth and social protection, with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) at the centre of efforts to reduce poverty and build resilience among vulnerable groups,” the statement said.

It added that “Pakistan’s readiness to pilot a Doha-aligned Social Protection and Jobs Compact (2026–28) aimed at expanding coverage to informal workers, persons with disabilities, and children, while promoting decent work and green employment, will also be highlighted”.

The initiative aligns national plans with the Doha Political Declaration and global commitments on social protection and financing for development, it further stated.

It said the president would underline Pakistan’s intent to work closely with development partners and multilateral institutions to mobilise financing for social protection and green employment through mechanisms such as the Social Development Goals Stimulus, debt-for-social or climate swaps, and South–South cooperation under China’s Global Development Initiative.

President Zardari would also reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to translating the outcomes of the Doha Summit into concrete actions that strengthen social protection systems and support sustainable, inclusive economic growth, the statement added.