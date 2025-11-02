E-Paper | November 02, 2025

RDA launches probe into affairs of housing scheme

Aamir Yasin Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:36am
RAWALPINDI: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday started inquiry into the affairs of University Town private housing scheme to ensure strict adherence to approved layouts, legal requirements and development standards.

In its meeting under the chairmanship of Additional Director General RDA Mansoor Ahmad Khan reviewed progress on the investigation, assessed available evidence and discussed measures to ensure accountability, transparency and compliance with RDA regulations and planning parameters.

The members were instructed to finalise factual findings within the given timeline and submit a detailed report to the authority for further action.

The additional director general emphasised the authority’s unwavering commitment to upholding urban planning standards, protecting the rights of allottees, and discouraging any irregularities or violations by housing scheme developers.

He reiterated that RDA remained dedicated to promoting sustainable development, lawful growth, and a transparent regulatory environment where public interest and urban discipline remained the top priorities.

He reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to upholding urban planning standards and protecting the rights of allottees.

He added that RDA is dedicated to ensuring that all housing schemes operate within the legal framework in a transparent manner.

According to RDA spokesman, the RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza had constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) last week to conduct a comprehensive and transparent inquiry into the affairs of University Town housing scheme.

The decision was taken to ensure accountability and safeguard public interest. The residents of the private housing scheme lodged complaints with commissioner through social media about delay in development work and violation of layout plan.

The Joint Investigation Team is led by RDA Additional Director General Mansoor Ahmad Khan included representatives from multiple departments, including the Assistant Commissioner (Cantonment) Rawalpindi, Deputy Directors of RDA’s various wings (Estate Management, Land Development, and Town Planning), the Law Officer RDA, and a representative of University Town residents, Umar Siddique Khattak.

The team has been tasked to review and report on key issues financial defaults and delays in development works, violations of the approved layout plan (LOP), non-approval of service designs, failure to provide certified records, non-resolution of residents’ complaints, overselling of plots and irregularities in transfer deeds and cancellations of plots and reasons thereof.

The JIT will prepare a detailed report highlighting factual findings, irregularities, and recommendations to ensure transparency and compliance with RDA regulations.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

