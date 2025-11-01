The beauty of day and night

This is regarding the article “The beauty of day and night” by Armeen Shahzad (YW, September 6). The writer captured the spiritual depth of the night perfectly.

The idea that “the night is weeping itself — because it sees” the hidden pain that the day’s noise covers is a truly profound image.

I especially connected with the distinction, “Day gives you tasks, while the night gives you self-talk.” It’s a wonderful reminder that night is not just for rest, but for introspection and talks with the Lord. The contrast between the noise of the day and the silence of the night beautifully illustrates how we use light and darkness to either hide from ourselves or fully confront our emotions.

Farooq Ahmed,

Islamabad

A role model for all

I am writing in response to the insightful article “A role model for all” by Ambreen Arshad (YW, September 6). The article serves as an essential anchor, redirecting our focus toward the one individual whose life provides the “perfect way to lead our lives.”

The article’s emphasis on qualities like honesty, good manners and forgiveness shows that being a good Muslim is fundamentally about being a good person.

Our Prophet (PBUH) generous treatment of the Quraish at the conquest of Makkah brilliantly illustrates the power of mercy when you have the power to take revenge. This piece is more than just a biography; it’s a vital, practical guide.

Faiza Naeem,

Faisalabad

Isn’t it everywhere?

This is with reference to the article “Isn’t it everywhere?” by Shahmeer Asif (YW, September 6). I would really like to thank the writer for explaining the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon — especially how it occurs with songs and TV shows. I always thought it was just me thinking this way, but the article explained how our grey cells do their clever job.

The article was insightful and helped me understand what I perceive as reality is often just my selective attention.

Zainab Tariq,

Quetta

I enjoyed the article “Isn’t it everywhere?” by Shahmeer Asif. The complex psychological concept, like the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon, was explained so clearly that even young kids could understand it.

The article serves as an excellent reminder that our perception of reality is highly subjective, and it’s always our awareness that dictates what we prioritise.

Salman Qureshi,

Sialkot

