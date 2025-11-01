Cook-it-yourself : Ice cream soda float

Nothing says nostalgia quite like a chilled ice cream soda on a warm day. Our recipe today is a creamy, refreshing drink that puts a spin on the classic ice cream soda we all know and love, transforming it into a refreshing, dessert-like treat. It is simple, yet effective, for cooling down on dry autumn days, perfect for beating the weather or satisfying a sweet craving at any time of year.

With just two simple ingredients, it can be whipped up in seconds, and you can enjoy a creamy burst of sweetness that will be just as refreshing as it is comforting. It’s the taste of childhood in a glass.

Photos by the writer

Ingredients:

• 300ml ice cream soda (approx)

• 2 scoops vanilla ice cream

Method

Take a large glass and fill a little over halfway with chilled ice cream soda.

Add two scoops of vanilla ice cream into the glass.

Pour in the remaining ice cream soda. If you like, top with whipped cream. Serve right away for the best taste. You can use any ice-cream flavour, though classic vanilla pairs especially well with ice cream soda.

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 1st, 2025