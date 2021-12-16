Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 16, 2021

Former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi says Pakistan is 'bankrupt' and not a 'going concern'

Dawn.comPublished December 16, 2021 - Updated December 16, 2021 03:19pm
Former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue Syed Shabbar Zaidi speaks at a seminar in Hamdard University on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
Former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue Syed Shabbar Zaidi speaks at a seminar in Hamdard University on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV screengrab

Former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi on Thursday said that his speech, in which he concluded that Pakistan was bankrupt, was being "misreported" and only a three-minute portion of it was "cherry-picked".

A day earlier, during a wide-ranging speech on Pakistan's economic condition at Hamdard University, he said the country was not in a state of "going concern" — an accounting terminology referring to a business that is operating and making a profit.

"We keep saying that everything is good, the country is running well, we have achieved great success and we brought tabdeeli (change) but this is wrong. In my view, the country is, at the moment, bankrupt and not a going concern.

"It is better if you decide first that we have reached bankruptcy and we have to move forward compared to saying everything is running well and I will do this and that. These are all things to deceive the people," Zaidi said.

A video clip of his speech was shared widely on social media.

Reacting today, Zaidi said his speech was being "misreported", adding that he had given a presentation of 30 minutes, of which only three were "cherry-picked".

In a tweet, he said: "Yes I said that with this constant current account & fiscal deficit there are issues of bankruptcy & going concern but look at the solution."

He said his statement had been made on a "basis & conviction".

"I only want to say that whole speech is to [be] read and listened [to]."

In another tweet later on Thursday, the ex-FBR official said that Pakistan's total foreign debt stood at over $115 billion while its current account deficit was between $5 to $8bn.

"When we will be able to pay that debt? It is better to recognise the reality then living in illusion. We need to have a reality check," he added.

Systemic deficiencies

Addressing a seminar in Hamdard University with the theme "Evolving Pakistan Economy, Challenges and Opportunities for Youth", Zaidi outlined on Wednesday what he saw as the current systemic deficiencies in the country's economic setup and how they could be resolved.

He said changes were required in the National Finance Commission Award (NFC) such as the incorporation of the Provincial Finance Commission Award. "The problem in Pakistan is that money doesn't go beyond the NFC and corruption occurs there," he said.

The second issue he pointed out was the lack of documentation in the economy. Another one was a revamp of the exchange regime, he said.

"You will have to remodel your local debt and [...] think whether assets of the federal government such as land can be used for repaying that debt. If we continue repaying this debt then our economy won't have the space to [launch] any public welfare programme."

He also called for changes in the formulation of the discount rate, saying that "four people sitting in State Bank governor's boardroom" could not be allowed to decide what the discount rate would be.

"Then, you will have to do another important thing," he said, elaborating that production of exports needed to be started in coastal areas instead of sending raw materials and energy inland first for production and then sending the products to coastal areas for export.

"If you will have an exportable surplus, it will always come from southern Pakistan," he said.

'Fixation with remittances'

Fixation with remittances needed to be abolished, he said. "Yes, remittances [are] a good thing but they are export of manpower. We don't need to export manpower but services," Zaidi added.

The former FBR chairman said Pakistan should aim to export education, medical, engineering and accounting services. "You have to create the environment through which services are exported," he stressed.

Apart from the economy, he also said changes were required in the political and foreign policy realm. Zaidi said Pakistan needed to immediately ensure "extremely good" relations with the United States and the West.

If Pakistan's exports were to increase then it would be due to the West, he said, adding, "if you want to increase exports then you will have to be friends with Washington."

Zaidi also called for transparency in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, saying that he himself had not yet fully understood what it was. He lamented about confusion over which projects were part of CPEC.

He also said regional trade needed to be promoted. Zaidi said if raw materials for medicines could be bought from India, then "why do you have an issue with other things? This means your decision [to not trade] is wrongly based."

The former FBR chairman also called for reforms in the education system such as widespread teaching of English and limiting the teaching of theology to higher grades.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Lahorewala
Dec 16, 2021 02:45pm
He had the opportunity to do something but could not. And now is screaming sitting outside. Not credible.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 16, 2021 02:45pm
Anybody who underperforms and is replaced, says something to cover up.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 16, 2021 02:46pm
Cheery-picking season it is.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 16, 2021 02:54pm
What else can an accountant do but to use an accounting terminology in his speeches?
Reply Recommend 0
Aly
Dec 16, 2021 02:54pm
He is right. Politicians have been putting wool and pocketing whatever is left especially the pmln and ppp as the power and mismanagement happened. Whereas pti itself has elements from these two parties not helped
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Batavia
Dec 16, 2021 02:56pm
the message is loud and clear for country
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Dec 16, 2021 02:57pm
Spot on.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 16, 2021 02:58pm
This is what 30 years of misrule and plundering has done.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz
Dec 16, 2021 02:58pm
His analysis is spot on and his solutions well considered. Those who run this country need to take note, rather than bury their heads like ostriches and continue the same tired old mantra.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 16, 2021 03:00pm
Typical accountant's lexicon 'Going Concern' qualification in the audit report!
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Dec 16, 2021 03:00pm
Have to listen to him. He is basically saying Pakistan has been bankrupt for a long time and we need to state the truth to move ahead. And who isn't bankrupt? The US most of all.
Reply Recommend 0
zandu
Dec 16, 2021 03:12pm
chicken is coming home to roost
Reply Recommend 0
Jaws
Dec 16, 2021 03:14pm
When put in the hot seat, he bolted! Now he is ranting in front of half literate audience at low level universities!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 16 Dec 2021

East Pakistan lessons

An honest national debate is still pending on the eastern wing's separation so the mistakes of the past are not repeated.
Indelible memories
Updated 16 Dec 2021

Indelible memories

SOME tragedies are so soul-searing, so monumental, that their imprint remains permanently etched in the nation’s...
16 Dec 2021

Financial inclusion

IN the last few years, the State Bank has taken some important initiatives to reduce the large-scale financial...
15 Dec 2021

Financing provinces

THE decision in principle to stop federal development financing for provincial projects, mostly those pertaining to...
Updated 15 Dec 2021

India’s rhetoric

The BJP leadership should think twice before loosening their tongues with such infantile irresponsibility.
15 Dec 2021

Health insurance

RESEARCH suggests that hundreds of thousands of families in the country fall into economic distress in the process ...