Wrestler Hassan Ali secures third medal for Pakistan in Asian Youth Games

Pakistan’s Hassan Ali secured the third medal for the country at the Asian Youth Games in Sama Bay, Bahrain on Thursday, claiming bronze in the beach wrestling event.

Hassan, coached by former Commonwealth Games champion Mohammad Inam Butt, defeated Tajikistan’s Idris Bakhromov 2-0 in the 70kg fight.

Hassan had earlier lost his semi-final to Iran’s Sina Shokouhi. His journey to the bronze medal triumph included wins over Jordan’s Marafi Abdul Rahman and another Tajik wrestler, Bazaarzada.

In the same event, Abdul Rehman missed a chance for another medal, losing 2-0 to Jordan’s Zaid Naghouj in the 65kg bronze medal match.

The Pakistan Olympic Association congratulated the athletes.

“Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) extends heartfelt congratulations to the athletes, their support personnel and the respective National Sports Federations on these remarkable achievements. We wish them continued success in their sporting journeys,” its statement read.

Pakistan earlier won a silver medal in the volleyball event — the national side beaten by Iran in the final — and took bronze in the Kabaddi team event.