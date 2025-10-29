E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Rain washes out 1st Australia-India T20 match in Canberra

AFP Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 04:51pm
India’s Suryakumar Yadav (R) and Shubman Gill walk off the field as rain interrupts play during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and India at Manuka Oval in Canberra on October 29, 2025. — AFP
Ground staff bring on the covers as rain interrupts play during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and India at Manuka Oval in Canberra on October 29, 2025. — AFP
Persistent rain forced the opening Twenty20 clash between Australia and India to be abandoned on Wednesday, leaving Suryakumar Yadav stranded on 39 and Shubman Gill on 37.

After being sent in on a chilly Canberra night, the visitors raced to 97-1 off 9.4 overs before being forced off for a second time by the weather with no more play possible.

India got off to a solid start with their newest T20 sensation Abhishek Sharma signalling his intent immediately, advancing down the wicket to Josh Hazlewood on his first ball.

He clobbered four boundaries in a quick-fire 19, but the gung-ho innings came to an end against Nathan Ellis, deceived by a slower ball and caught by Tim David at mid-off.

Skipper Yadav slammed a giant six off Hazlewood before they were forced off by drizzle on 43-1 from five overs.

When they returned after 45 minutes and with the game reduced to 18 overs, the runs began flowing for Yadav and Gill as they upped the ante.

But the rain came back and they went off again having reached 97-1 and that proved the end of the match.

The second game is at a sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

