Dar strongly condemns ‘unwarranted attacks’ against Iran in phone call with FM Araghchi

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has “strongly condemned the unwarranted attacks against Iran” in a phone call he received from the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to the Foreign Office (FO), the two leaders “reviewed the evolving situation in Iran and the wider region”.

The statement said Dar “strongly condemned the unwarranted attacks against Iran” and called for an immediate halt to escalation through “urgent resumption of diplomacy to achieve a peaceful, negotiated resolution to the crisis”.

The development comes after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, plunging the region into a renewed military confrontation.

Subsequently, several Gulf Arab states said they were targeted by Iranian missiles after Tehran pledged to retaliate against strikes by US and Israel.

Meanwhile, Dar also spoke to Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal in Farhan Al Saud.

“Both leaders expressed deep concern over the unfolding regional developments, and agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation,” the FO said.

Travel advisory for Pakistani nationals

Separately, the FO also issued a travel advisory for Pakistani nationals.

“For their safety and security, Pakistani nationals are advised to avoid all non-mandatory travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran,” it said.

“Pakistani nationals currently residing in Iran must exercise caution, remain vigilant, minimize non-essential travel, and stay in regular contact with the Pakistani Missions,” it said.

It also provided the following numbers for missions in Iran:

Tehran

+98-21-66-9413-88/89/90/91 (landline)

+98-21-66-9448-88/90 (landline)

+98 990 6824496 (mobile)

Zahidan

+98 54 33 22 3389 (landline)

+98 90 46 145412 (mobile)

Mashhad

+98 910 762 5302 (mobile)

+98 937 180 7175 (mobile)

+98 902 709 3994 (mobile)