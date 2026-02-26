Sahibzada struck the first ball for a six again, almost getting caught in the deep but the fielder ran over the boundary rope. He then struck the second delivery for a four.

He hit the third delivery towards the off side for a double. He carved the next delivery towards the off side for a single.

Fakhar tried to cut the ball towards the off side, but only managed to get a thick inside edge with the ball hitting the wickets.

Fakhar departed after scoring an excellent 84 off 42 deliveries.

Khwaja Nafay, the new man in started off with a single off the last delivery.