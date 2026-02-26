Published 28 Feb, 2026 07:52pm

Over 16: Fakhar departs after scoring 84 off 42

Sahibzada struck the first ball for a six again, almost getting caught in the deep but the fielder ran over the boundary rope. He then struck the second delivery for a four.

He hit the third delivery towards the off side for a double. He carved the next delivery towards the off side for a single.

Fakhar tried to cut the ball towards the off side, but only managed to get a thick inside edge with the ball hitting the wickets.

Fakhar departed after scoring an excellent 84 off 42 deliveries.

Khwaja Nafay, the new man in started off with a single off the last delivery.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 07:45pm

Over 15: Boundaries keep flowing for Pakistan; Sahibzada gets lucky as catch dropped in the deep

Dasun Shanaka started off the 15th over with a slow ball and was struck for a six straight down the ground by Sahibzada Farhan. He then drove the ball hard, straight into Shanaka’s hand, who only managed to feel it sail through off the fingertips.

Fakhar came onto the strike and beat the first delivery before striking a four off the next. He took a single off the fifth to pass the strike to Sahibzada again.

Sahibzada heaved the last delivery towards long-on and was dropped in the deep.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 07:37pm

Over 14: Six and a four off Fakhar’s bat to start the over

Janith Liyanage came into the attack and was greeted with a six off the first delivery by Fakhar.

The next delivery was struck for a four towards square leg. Fakhar took a quick single to pass the strike to Sahibzada off the third delivery.

Sahibzada took a single off the fourth ball.

Fakhar attempted to make room on the leg side but Liyanage realised his intentions and dropped the ball further towards the off side, only allowing a single.

The over ended with a single.

Pakistan have completed 150 runs at the end of 14 overs.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 07:32pm

Over 13: Another six off Fakhar’s bat

Fakhar cut the first delivery towards the off side for a double. The next delivery was a full toss, which was heaved towards the off side and sailed over the man on long-off for a six.

A dot ball off the third delivery.

Fakhar tried to come out of the crease again but only managed to knock the ball for a single.

Sahibzada was happy to take a single off the fifth.

The over ended with a single.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 07:28pm

Over 12: Sahibzada, Fakhar hit a six each to get 18 runs in the over

Sahibzada, the man of the hour, struck the first delivery for a huge six over long on. He beat the next ball before taking a single off the third.

Fakhar hit the fourth delivery fine towards the leg side and the ball raced to the boundary for a four, bringing up his 50.

He smashed the next delivery flat over mid-wicket for a six.

Fakhar is batting at a strike rate of 200.

The over ended with a single.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 07:24pm

Over 11: Good over for Sri Lanka as only 5 runs come off it

Sahibzada started the over with a double, before trying to heave the next one for a six but missing it completely. He then took a single off the fourth delivery to get off the strike.

Fakhar moved out of his crease and played the ball towards the off side for a comfortable two.

The last delivery was full and wide and Fakhar too missed it in an attempt to heave it out of the park.

Pakistan are 107-0 at the end of 11 overs.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 07:19pm

Over 10: Fakhar, Sahibzada keep the runs coming as 100 up for Pakistan

Wellalage started the over with two wide deliveries. The idea appeared to be to stay our Fakhar’s hitting zone.

Fakhar took a single off the first legal delivery to bring Sahibzada on strike.

Sahibzada hit the next delivery straight to the fielder before managing to take a single off the next one.

Wellalage’s next delivery was in the slot for Fakhar, who struck it over extra cover for a four.

Fakhar then took doubles off the last two deliveries.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 07:15pm

Over 9: Sahibzada brings up his fourth half-century of the tournament

Sahibzada struck the first ball towards the off side for a double, bringing up his 50 — his fourth in this series.

The batsmen ran hard off the second one, ending up with three runs off the back of a slight fumble in the fielding effort.

Another misfield gave Pakistan an extra single.

Sahibzada then hit the fourth ball straight to the fielder in the ring but managed to sneak in a quick single.

Fakhar cut the fifth delivery for a four towards the off side. The timing and the placement were immaculate in this shot.

He knocked the last ball for a quick single.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 07:10pm

Over 8: Wellalage concedes one boundary in an otherwise decent over

Dunith Wellalage came into the attack for Sri Lanka, and was struck hard by Sahibzada for only a single.

Fakhar was beaten on the next two deliveries, both of them moving away from him.

Fakhar then took a single off the fourth.

Sahibzada made room for himself off the fifth delivery and cut it towards the off side for a four. The fielder in the deep couldn’t manage to cut it off.

A single to end the over.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 07:06pm

Over 7: Boundaries, singles keep the scoreboard ticking

Sahibzada passed the strike to Fakhar Zaman on the first delivery, who struck the ball over extra cover for a glorious shot for four.

The wicket looks primed for a high score.

Fakhar was happy to take a single off the fourth delivery.

Sahibzada then took a single to end the over, with 71-0 on the scoreboard.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 07:01pm

Over 6: Fakhar ends the powerplay with back-to-back boundaries

Sahibzada yet again started the over with a boundary, before giving the strike to Fakhar Zaman off the third ball.

A swing and a miss by Fakhar off the third delivery, forcing a thick inside edge before the ball bounced to the keeper.

Fakhar struck the fourth hard towards the off side and almost played it into the hands of the fielder inside the ring, but it bounced off his fingers and raced towards the boundary.

He then ended the over with another boundary on the off side.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 06:57pm

Over 5: Sahibzada starts over with a huge 6!

Farhan started the over with a beautiful six, straight down the ground off a full delivery. He then struck the second delivery for a four towards cover.

The third and fourth deliveries went for singles, before Sahibzada ended the over with a single.

Sahibzada has now equalled Virat Kohli as the highest run-scorer in a T20 World Cup.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 06:50pm

Over 4: Fakhar joins the party with a huge six as Sri Lanka introduce spin

Sri Lanka introduced spin early in the innings with Maheesh Theekshana stepping up to the crease.

After three decent deliveries, he bowled a short and wide delivery to Sahibzada and got the punishment with a four.

Sahibzada then rotated the strike to Fakhar, who struck the fifth delivery for a huge six over long off.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 06:42pm

Over 2: Sahibzada hits a four in the over

Sahibzada started the over with a double off the first delivery before rotating the strike to Zaman. Zaman too was happy to take a single off the third delivery.

Sahibzada missed out on a sure six as he attempted to heave a loosener going down the leg side, but missed.

The next ball, he did better, just waiting for it to come to him before cutting towards the off side for a boundary,

He took a single to end the over.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 06:36pm

Over 1: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman look for steady start to Pak innings

Dilshan Madushanka started off strong with a full delivery to Sahibzada Farhan, who was happy to block it. He did the same to next delivery before taking a single off the third.

Fakhar Zaman got off the mark straight away off the fourth delivery with a double on the leg side. He then struck the next ball for a four.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 06:10pm

Salman Agha sees ‘massive opportunity’ in today’s fixture

Pakistan captian Salman Agha describes today’s match as a “massive opportunity.”

Says he would have opted to bowl first if he won the toss.

Understands the job at hand: “Put up a good total and restrict them.”

The Sri Lanka captain noted that dew is expected later in the day as he announced his decision to take the field.

To recap, Pakistan will need to win this by at least 64 runs to advance to the next stage.

Weather’s clear and dry for now.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 06:08pm

Babar, Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza dropped from side

Pakistan’s playing XI for this crucial match:
Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (captain), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan (wicket keeper), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.


Sri Lanka’s playing XI:
Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Published 28 Feb, 2026 06:05pm

Sri Lanka win the toss, opt to bowl first

Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Super Eight clash against Pakistan.

“It’s a good pitch. Might be dew later in the day,” said Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 10:01am

Pakistan need huge win for semi slot as struggling Sri Lanka loom

Pakistan will be needing a huge win to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals when they meet struggling hosts Sri Lanka in the final Super Eights fixture here on Saturday.

Despite losing to England in their last fixture of the round after their game against New Zealand was washed out earlier, Salman Ali Agha’s men got a window of opportunity to make the final four when England edged New Zealand in a thriller on Friday.

The result left New Zealand with four points, with England already through with six.

Read more here

Published 27 Feb, 2026 11:25pm

Ahmed, Jacks blast England to thrilling win over New Zealand, keeping Pakistan’s slender hopes alive

Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks smashed 44 off 16 balls to take England to a thrilling four-wicket T20 World Cup win in Colombo that denied New Zealand a guaranteed place in the semi-finals but kept Pakistan’s slender hopes alive.

New Zealand now have to wait on the outcome of Saturday’s clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Kandy to know if they have qualified for a semi-final in Kolkata against South Africa.

Pakistan have an inferior run rate so they need to win by 64 runs or inside 13 overs to overtake the Kiwis and deny them a place in the final four. If Pakistan qualify, then the semi-final would be played in Colombo.

Read more here.

Published 27 Feb, 2026 07:42pm

T20 World Cup: India aim for ‘fearless cricket’ ahead of West Indies showdown

India revived their T20 World Cup campaign with their “fearless” brand of cricket ahead of a winner-takes-all decider against the West Indies for the last semi-final berth.

Hot favourites to defend their title on home soil, India thrashed Zimbabwe by 72 runs in Chennai on Thursday to bounce back from their heavy defeat against South Africa in their Super Eights opener.

Read more here.

Published 26 Feb, 2026 11:07pm

India thrash Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup; South Africa reserve spot in semi-finals

Defending champions India has thrashed Zimbabwe by 72 runs in their Super Eights T20 World Cup match, a result that guaranteed South Africa a place in the semi-finals.

India posted a mammoth 256-4 and then restricted Zimbabwe to 184-6 in Chennai to make their clash with West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday a winner-takes-all decider for the last semi-final berth.

South Africa hammered the West Indies by nine wickets earlier in Ahmedabad.

Read more here

Published 26 Feb, 2026 08:51pm

Calls for heads to roll after feeble Sri Lanka T20 World Cup exit

Pressure is mounting on Sri Lanka’s captain, coach and the selection panel to step down after the co-hosts’ feeble exit from the T20 World Cup with a match to spare.

A second Super Eights defeat, where Sri Lanka never threatened to get near their 169 target against New Zealand, ended their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

It also provoked unprecedented booing from the 35,000-strong crowd in Colombo and calls for heads to roll.

Read more here