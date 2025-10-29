FC soldier martyred, 3 injured in Kech post attack

QUETTA: One security official was martyred and three others were injured in an armed attack on a security post in the Buleda area of Kech district on Tuesday.

Officials said that unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on a check post of Frontier Corps in the Reko area of Buleda. As a result, one FC man lost his life while three others sustained injuries.

The security personnel deployed at the post retur­ned fire in retaliation, but the attackers managed to escape.

Following the incident, additional security forces rushed to the site and shif­ted the body and injured personnel to a nearby government health facility.

Security forces launch search operation to trace assailants

Officials said that a search operation has been launched in the area to trace the attackers invol­ved in the incident.

Earlier, police had foiled an attempt by armed militants to storm a police station in Noshki late on Sunday evening.

Officials said that a group of militants hurled a hand grenade at the police station and opened fire with automatic weapons. The grenade exploded near the building, but no casualties were reported.

Police personnel immediately retaliated, returning fire after taking positions. The exchange of fire lasted for more than half an hour.

“A police team successfully foiled the militants’ attempt to enter the station after a fierce gun battle,” a senior police officer said, adding that the attackers fled the area after facing resistance.

Following the attack, security forces rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation to track down the suspects.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025