E-Paper | October 28, 2025

10 security men injured as Kech DC survives IED blast in Turbat

Behram Baloch | Saleem Shahid Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 08:33am
A vehicle damaged in a bomb blast in Balochistan’s Turbat on October 27. — via Ismail Sasoli
A vehicle damaged in a bomb blast in Balochistan’s Turbat on October 27. — via Ismail Sasoli
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GWADAR/QUETTA: Nine Levies officials and a pedestrian were injured in a roadside explosion that targeted the convoy of the Kech deputy commissioner in Turbat on Monday.

In a separate incident, dozens of armed men invaded a town in Kacchi district and set the police station on fire, before escaping after a heavy gun battle with the police.

Speaking about the roa­d­side explosion, officials said the improvised explosive device, which was pla­n­ted in a motorbike, went off next to a security vehicle when the DC’s convoy reac­h­ed Thana road in Turbat.

“At least nine Levies personnel present in the security vehicle, as well as a passerby, were injured in the powerful blast,” Nazeer Ahmed, Turbat deputy superintendent of police, told Dawn.

The deputy commissi­oner, who was travelling in a bulletproof vehicle, rem­ained safe in the explosion.

Soon after the blast, the security forces and the police rushed to the site, and the injured Levies personnel and the sole civilian were rushed to the district hospital in Turbat. “The condition of two personnel is serious,” the police said, quoting hospital officials.

The explosion destr­oyed the security vehicle, while the bulletproof vehicle of the DC also received damage. At least a dozen buildings and five vehicles parked in the vicinity also sustained damage.

Police station torched

Separately, dozens of militants attacked Bhag, a town in Kacchi district, and set the Levies station and other government buildings on fire.

Officials said two assailants were also gunned down — one body was tak­en into custody by the Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment and the other was tak­en away by the fleeing militants.

In the attack, a police official was also killed, while another sustained injuries and moved to Sibi for treatment. Officials said up to 50 armed men arrived in Bhag at 4:15pm on motorbikes, attacking a pickup truck and police and Levies stations. They took the Levies personnel hostage and started firing at the police station. However, the police deployed in the area immediately retaliated, leading to a heavy exchange of fire.

In the shootout, Bhag SHO Lutaf Khosa received multiple injuries and lost his life. “Our police officer was martyred and a police constable [Muhammad Afzal Khosa] was injured in the heavy exchange of fire,” Maazur Rehman, Ka­c­chi SSP, told Dawn. He said two militants were also killed.

According to the SSP, armed men broke into the judicial lockup and took away six undertrial prisoners. He said the tehsil office was also attacked by the militants who ransacked the record of ‘Patwarkhana’ and its furniture. They tried to enter a National Bank branch but the police foiled their attempt, said the SSP.

He said the police station was completely gutted. The building of the National Bank was also damaged as heavy weapons were used in the attack.

Ali Jan Mangi in Nasirabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Journalism’s burden

Journalism’s burden

Arifa Noor
It is no longer necessary that once the borders of Pakistan are crossed, threatened journalists will be able to breathe freely.

Editorial

Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe