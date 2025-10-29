E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Road closure due to cricket matches inconveniences citizens in Pindi

Aamir Yasin Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 09:20am
A massive traffic jam seen on Murree Road during the Pakistan-South Africa cricket match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
A massive traffic jam seen on Murree Road during the Pakistan-South Africa cricket match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: Residents of the garrison city and commuters between the twin cities had to face inconvenience due to closure of roads for Pakistan-South Africa cricket matches being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The district administration and traffic police made a traffic plan for the matches and closed Murree Road, Double Road and adjoining roads.

Under the plan, traffic was diverted while metro bus service was closed around Double Road during the movement of teams, which had led to traffic mess in other parts of the city. Though additional police force and traffic wardens had been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic, they seemingly were not able to handle the situation in the downtown areas.

The worst traffic mess occurred in the evening due to which residents faced difficulties. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on Faizabad, Islamabad Expressway, Rawal Road and from Chandni Chowk to Shamsabad.

Taxi drivers refused to go to Murree Road due to the traffic rush while a large number of people were seen walking on foot due to absence of public transport vehicles.

Mohammad Shafique, a resident of Double Road, said for the last two days, “we were facing problems due to closure of road. Because of the situation, we remained confined to our houses from evening till late night.”

He said they had to use alternative routes to reach their homes, but even then they were stuck in the worst kind of traffic jam. In the evening, traffic police closed Faizabad Interchange, therefore we had to use the road from Sadiqabad to Sixth Road and then the rear side of Double Road.

Raja Riaz, a resident of Shamsabad, said he had to use Kuri Road to return home from Blue Area as the local administration had closed the roads.

He said his daughter had to face a lot of difficulty to reach her academy due to the traffic mess on Sixth Road.

On the other hand, traders have demanded that the cricket stadium be shifted out of the city as their businesses were affected due to closure of roads.

“For the last three days, police and district administration had been forcing shopkeepers on Murree Road and Double Road to close their shops during the matches, and also when the teams were practicing or during their movements,” Rawalpindi Traders Association President Shahid Ghafoor Paracha told Dawn.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe