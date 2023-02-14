Plan finalised to ease traffic movement during PSL matches in Karachi

The Karachi traffic police have made special arrangements to avoid traffic congestion during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches being played in the city from February 14-16.

According to a press release, traffic police have prepared a special plan for parking and proposed alternative routes for commuters as matches are under way.

Parking locations and routes

Media personnel coming from Karsaz have been advised to take Shah Suleman Road under the Stadium Flyover and to park their vehicles at the National Coaching Centre (NCC).

Journalists coming from Millennium Mall should take Stadium Road, go under the flyover and take a right towards Shah Suleman Road and park their vehicles at the NCC.

Personnel coming from New Town will have to take a left turn after Aga Khan University Hospital onto Shah Suleman Road to go towards NCC.

Further, parking arrangements for fans coming to watch the matches have been made at the Gharib Nawaz Football Ground near Millennium Mall.

In order to avail the facility, citizens will have to show their original ID card and ticket. A shuttle service will transport the people to the National Stadium from the designated parking lot.

Closed roads and alternative routes

While the match is ongoing, movement of traffic will not be allowed from Liaquatabad number 10 and Hasan Square bridge to the stadium.

The route from University Road and Expo Centre towards the stadium will also be blocked. However, traffic will be allowed to move from Stadium Road to Hasan Square as normal.

Heavy traffic will not be allowed to enter specific zones while matches are ongoing. These routes include Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad number 10 to Hasan Square, PP roundabout to University road, Karsaz Road to the stadium, Millennium to New Town, and stadium signal to Hasan Square.

In the press release, the traffic police requested citizens to abide by the rules and regulations in order to avoid any kind of inconvenience. Traffic police further stated that people should refrain from parking their cars and bikes on service or main roads.

The traffic police also advised citizens to contact the 1915 helpline in case of any emergency.