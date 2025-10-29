E-Paper | October 29, 2025

30 more dengue cases reported in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
ISLAMABAD: As many as 30 cases of dengue were reported in the federal capital in a single day.

According to the District Health Office (DHO), out of 30 cases, 18 were reported from rural areas and 12 from urban areas. As many as 4 cases each were reported from Bahara Kahu and Tarnol, three cases each from Koral and Tarlai, 2 cases each from Alipur and E-13, and one case each was reported from D-12, F-11, G-11, G-5, G-7, G-8, H-9, I-10, I-8, I-9, Sihala and Sohan.

“As many as 62 patients are admitted in hospitals and response to all cases has been carried out in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols,” official of DHO said.

The District Health Office Islamabad has urged the public to follow preventive measures, particularly regular cleaning of water containers, tanks, and coolers, to help stop the spread of dengue. Citizens have been encouraged to play an active role in protecting their own health and the health of others.

