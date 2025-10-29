Sindh govt launches jobs portal for ‘transparent, merit-based recruitment’

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday launched the Sindh Job Portal (SJP), a digital platform designed to ensure transparent, efficient and merit-based recruitment across all provincial departments.

The CM said that the provincial government had revamped its testing system to ensure a more transparent, accessible and tech-driven recruitment process. “If a candidate fails, they can retake the test multiple times,” he said, adding that the first attempt would be fully funded by the Sindh government.

According to a press statement issued from the CM House, the SJP was developed by the Science and Information Technology Department and Sukkur IBA University.

Mr Shah said that around 326,000 candidates had passed the test so far, and from now on, tests will be held every month. “Results will be available immediately after the test,” he added.

CM Murad says the facility connects govt with youth seeking employment

He explained that all documents, including matriculation certificates, CNICs, and domicile, would be uploaded to the job portal, forming a comprehensive database of qualified candidates. “Once a candidate passes the test, they can apply for available government jobs,” he stated.

The portal connects the Sindh government with youth seeking employment, he said, adding: “We have linked both together through this platform.”

He said that each provincial government department would upload vacancy requirements on the portal, updating dynamically as new positions open. “For example, if the education department decides today that it needs 100 junior clerks across Sindh, the finance department will immediately review funding availability,” he added.

Previously, jobs were often announced before securing financial approval, causing delays, he said. “Now, the entire process will be online and synchronised. The finance department will approve positions, and all job details will be posted,” he added.

The information department would issue advertisements, and “on the same day the ad appears in newspapers, it will also be displayed on the job portal,” the CM said.

Initially created for Grades 5 to 15 posts, the SJP now covers all grades, serving as a one-stop solution for job seekers and government departments. The portal is linked to the Screening Test Initiative, a joint effort with Sukkur IBA University for recruitment tests from BPS-5 to BPS-15.

These screening tests, conducted at matriculation, intermediate, and graduation levels, have drawn hundreds of thousands of candidates.

A total of 326,368 applicants have passed the tests in 2023 and 2025 and are now eligible to apply directly for government jobs through the portal. The initiative has ensured transparency and saved candidates’ time and expenses by eliminating repeated testing.

Through automation, the recruitment cycle on the portal has dropped from 12 months to just one. The platform offers end-to-end digital processing — from job advertisement and application to interview scheduling, offer letters, medical and police verifications, and final appointment.

The main features of the portal include AI-based job matching, voice-enabled job search in Urdu and English, and multilingual accessibility in Urdu, Sindhi, and English.

The portal also prevents duplicate employment. It’s integrated with the health department and Sindh Police Special Branch for online verification of medical and character records, with candidates receiving updates via SMS, email, and in-portal notifications. Applicants can register with their CNIC and mobile number, complete verification through a one-time password, and access their data from the STS portal.

CM’s Special Assistant Ali Rashid described the portal’s technical aspects, emphasising its time- and cost-saving benefits for candidates.

Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah called it a major achievement for merit-based employment in the province. “This is a big challenge, and the government has addressed it through the portal,” he said.

The programme, held at the Banquet Hall of the CM House, was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, MPAs, MNAs, provincial secretaries and media persons.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025