Multan Sultans look to ease tensions with PCB, send proposal for ‘stronger’ PSL

Amid recent tensions between Multan Sultans and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the PSL franchise on Tuesday submitted a proposal to the PCB aimed at strengthening the Pakistan Super League “through better governance, transparency, and partnership”, according to a statement.

The letter to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi “acknowledges recent tensions but frames this as an opportunity to rebuild trust and put professional systems in place so the PSL can reach its full potential.”

According to the statement, Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen reaffirmed the franchise’s long-standing commitment to the league.

The letter notes concerns about ad hoc decision-making and limited management experience, and calls for institutional processes and accountability, the statement read.

Four key reforms were proposed by Multan Sultans, beginning with franchise representation on PSL committees and working groups.

“Formal inclusion of every franchise so policies reflect the league’s collective experience across scheduling, recruitment, ticketing, marketing, and match-day operations,” the statement said, requesting the establishment of a “structured way for franchises to add value to each part of the PSL’s planning and implementation.”

The second reform was on structured hiring for key PSL roles. “Franchise participation in defining roles, vetting candidates, and providing input prior to selection to improve merit-based recruitment and professional standards.

“The PSL has the ability to attract top regional talent and should not have to rely primarily on current or former PCB employees.”

Multan Sultans called for ‘professional management structure’ in their third reform, suggesting “a clear organisational chart with defined departments for operations, marketing, fan engagement, player affairs, and finance, led by a qualified executive team.

The fourth and final reform was aimed at ‘regular reporting to franchises’.

“Monthly meetings on fixed dates with agendas circulated in advance, minutes recorded and shared, and action points tracked across finances, operations, marketing, ticketing, player affairs, and fan engagement.

“This will increase accountability and collaboration,” the statement read.

According to Multan Sultans, the proposal emphasises “partnership over control and aligns all stakeholders around the shared goal of building a globally respected league for Pakistan and its fans.

“After a successful decade, Multan Sultans feel it is time to take the PSL to the next level,” the statement concluded.

The development comes after the franchise, and more specifically Tareen, has been embroiled in a saga with the PCB.

Tareen hit out at Pakistan Super League management late on Thursday stating he was “unhappy at their mediocre mindset” after his franchise was issued a legal notice threatening suspension over breach of contractual obligations.

Earlier that day, the PSL management had acted following repeated public statements by Tareen criticising the PCB and PSL, and had sought a public apology if the latter wished to avoid legal proceedings.

Tareen then posted a video on social media platform X on Thursday night, in which he could be seen holding what seemed to be the legal notice sent by the PSL management, saying he wanted to apologise but demanded better of the league organisers.

Making sharp remarks targeted the PSL management, he ended the video by tearing up what seemed to be the legal notice he had received.

In a post on X today, Tareen wrote: “Even though tearing the notice was quite satisfying, it’s time to move forward.

“In recognition of the PSL as a national asset, we’re putting grievances aside and aiming for a fresh relationship with the board. One built on transparency, cooperation and trust.