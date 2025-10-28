Peshawar corps commander visited to congratulate me, says KP CM Sohail Afridi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Tuesday said that the Peshawar corps commander visited the CM Secretariat earlier to “congratulate” him.

The CM shared this information while speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, where he was also asked what the two had discussed during the meeting.

“He came to congratulate me, and it was not an official [exchange]. The conversation was unofficial. And our stance is the same [everywhere], what we say inside is what we say outside,” Afridi replied.

Responding to a follow-up question, he further explained that he was the chief executive of a province and even the inspector general of police and the chief secretary had visited his office. Similarly, he continued, “the corps commander will also come there, and the officers of all of our security institutions will also come. We will discuss matters pertaining to the province with them.”

The CM also stressed that his government’s stance would be the same as that of the PTI and its incarcerated founder, Imran Khan.

Imran, who was has been in jail since 2023, had blamed former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for an alleged conspiracy that resulted in his ouster as the prime minister via a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

Imran’s family and the PTI have repeatedly accused prison authorities of “sabotaging” meetings with him.

Meanwhile, several PTI supporters have also been facing military trials and convictions following violent protests on May 9, 2023, over Imran’s arrest, during which civilian and military properties and installations were vandalised.

The PTI has also been opposing military operations in KP, even though Afridi’s immediate predecessor as the provincial chief executive, Ali Amin Gandapur, had deviated from the party line in the past and justified the use of mortar shells, drones and fighter jets against terrorists as the constitutional right of the military.

Gandapur was removed as the CM earlier this month on Imran’s directive while the PTI had named Afridi as his potential replacement. Later, Afridi was elected as the CM on October 13.

Three days before his election, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had addressed a press conference at Peshawar Corps Headquarters.

He was asked on the occasion about the Pakistan government’s past engagement with the banned terror outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and the change in the KP leadership.

In his response, the DG ISPR had said: “Who is saying today that there should be talks and not operations against them (terrorists)? […] Who is that person who is carrying out this whole campaign of talking to them and stopping operations?

‘‘Who is [the one] saying that he cannot accept his provincial government that does not stand against operations? It is for everyone to see that today […] who is that person and the political thought that says there should be talks with terrorists.’’

Regarding another question about the change in KP leadership and how it might signal a reorientation in relations with the establishment, the DG ISPR stated that the establishment is itself a part of the state.

“Do you mean to say that such a leadership is being brought that is anti-state? This cannot happen. The state of Pakistan is very strong and I’ve already said, our war against terrorism and counter-terrorism activities will continue without all these political distractions. This war is going on at every time and moment.’’

