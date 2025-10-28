E-Paper | October 28, 2025

6.1-magnitude quake hits western Turkiye

AFP | Dawn.com Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 02:08pm
This file photo shows people searching through the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkiye on Feb 6, 2023. — Reuters
This file photo shows people searching through the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkiye on Feb 6, 2023. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the western Turkish town of Sindirgi late on Monday, the second time in less than three months that it has been hit, authorities said.

The quake struck at 10:48 pm local time (1948 GMT) and was also felt in the economic capital of Istanbul and the tourist hotspot of Izmir, Turkiye’s AFAD emergencies agency said.

There were no immediate reports of victims.

“Three buildings and a store that were evacuated after the last quake collapsed; there are no victims,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the people of Turkiye following the earthquake.

“Pakistan stands ready to extend humanitarian assistance and aid in search and rescue efforts. Our prayers are with all those affected — may the region recover swiftly and with resilience.” Dar said on X.

On August 10, a quake of the same magnitude killed one person and wounded dozens of others in Sindirgi, a town nestled in the hills around 138 kilometres (86 miles) northeast of Izmir.

Turkiye is crisscrossed by several geological fault lines that have previously caused catastrophes in the country.

A quake in February 2023 in the southwest killed at least 53,000 people and devastated Antakya, site of the ancient city of Antioch.

At the beginning of July, a 5.8-magnitude tremor in the same region resulted in one death and injured 69 people.

World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Journalism’s burden

Journalism’s burden

Arifa Noor
It is no longer necessary that once the borders of Pakistan are crossed, threatened journalists will be able to breathe freely.

Editorial

Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe