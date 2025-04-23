E-Paper | April 23, 2025

Powerful earthquake of 6.2 magnitude shakes Istanbul

Reuters Published April 23, 2025 Updated April 23, 2025 03:47pm
People leave buildings in panic and call their loved ones after an earthquake jolts Istanbul, Turkiye on April 23. — Anadolu
People leave buildings in panic and call their loved ones after an earthquake jolts Istanbul, Turkiye on April 23. — Anadolu

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 shook Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkiye’s AFAD disaster agency said, one of the strongest quakes to strike the city of 16 million in recent years.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but people evacuated buildings as the quake hit and shook the city, located on the European and Asian shores of the Bosphorus strait.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 12:49pm (2:49pm PKT) was in the area of Silivri, some 80 kilometres to the west of Istanbul.

It was at a depth of 6.92km, AFAD said.

Broadcaster TGRT reported that one person had been injured as a result of jumping off a balcony during the quake, which occurred during a public holiday in Turkiye.

AFAD warned people in the region against entering damaged buildings.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.02.

It was at a depth of 10 km, GFZ said.

