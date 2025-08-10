E-Paper | August 11, 2025

6.1-magnitude quake hits western Turkiye: disaster agency

AFP Published August 10, 2025 Updated August 10, 2025 11:28pm
Onlookers gather at the site of a building which collapsed due to an earthquake in Sindirgi, Turkiye on August 10. — Screengrab via X/@Hurriyet
A 6.1-magnitude quake struck Sindirgi in western Turkiye on Sunday, the Turkish disaster management agency (AFAD) said.

The quake was felt across several cities in the west of the country, including Istanbul and the tourist hotspot of Izmir, said officials, who are yet to comment on any potential damages or deaths.

Several buildings collapsed in the Balikesir province after the quake, according to images broadcast by Turkish media.

The quake hit at 7:53 pm (9:53pm PKT), with a 4.6-magnitude aftershock following several minutes later, according to AFAD.

The quake was also registered by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which recorded the quake and the aftershock at a depth of 10 kilometres.

An interactive map shows the location of the earthquake and an aftershock in Turkiye. — United States Geological Survey
“All AFAD teams and the relevant institutions have immediately begun searches on the ground. No undesirable event has been flagged up till now,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

Turkey is crisscrossed by several geological fault lines, which have previously caused catastrophes in the country.

A quake in February 2023 in the southwest killed at least 53,000 people and devastated Antakya, the site of the ancient city of Antioch.

More recently, a 5.8-magnitude tremor in the same region resulted in one death and injured 69 people at the beginning of July.

