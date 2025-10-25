Pakistan make Asian Youth Games volleyball quarters

LAHORE: Pakistan defeated Saudi Arabia 3-1 in the Super Eight stage to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Asian Youth Games volleyball event in Bahrain on Friday.

Pakistan won with set scores of 25-16, 25-21, 23-25 and 26-24. Khizar Hayat, Mohammad Yahya and Mohammad Anas were among the standout performers of the day.

With the victory, Pakistan now lead Pool ‘E’ and will face the fourth-ranked team from Pool ‘F’ in the quarter-final on Sunday.

Earlier, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) had mistakenly announced on Thursday that Pakistan had reached the semi-finals after defeating Uzbekistan. However, the federation later issued a correction and expressed regret over the error, attributing it to a misunderstanding regarding the tournament format.

