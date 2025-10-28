PM Shehbaz talks investment, trade ties with MBS

ISLAMABAD: After arriving in Saudi Arabia to attend the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Monday night.

According to the PM Office, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other members of the cabinet accompanied the PM during the meeting, which was held in a cordial atmosphere.

The brief readout issued by the PMO said that matters of mutual interest, including bilateral trade, investment and cooperation in various sectors, came under discussion in the interaction.

A joint statement was expected to be issued following the meeting, which was held around midnight (Pakistan time), but it was not issued until going to press.

Set to attend FII9 investment summit, which brings together global leaders, policymakers and innovators

In a post on X, however, PM Shehbaz expressed his gratitude to the Saudi crown prince for his “personal commitment and resolute support in advancing our shared vision for deeper collaboration and prosperity for our two nations”.

“We reaffirmed the enduring strength of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia brotherly bonds and discussed ways to further expand this historic and time-tested partnership in trade, investment and economic cooperation,” the PM wrote on X.

Earlier, upon his arrival, PM Shehbaz was received by Riyadh Deputy Governor Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq.

His delegation included Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and the PM’s aides Tariq Fatemi and Bilal Bin Saqib.

The FII9 will convene global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to explore the theme, “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth”.

Thematic discussions will address global challenges and opportunities, focusing on key topics such as innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion, and geopolitical shifts.

The Foreign Office (FO) had said in a statement that during his visit, PM Shehbaz would engage with the Saudi leadership to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in the trade, investment, energy, and human resource sectors.

“The discussions will also cover regional and global issues of mutual interest and concern,” it added.

On the sidelines of the summit, the premier will also interact with leaders from other participating countries and heads of international organisations.

The FO said these exchanges would highlight Pakistan’s investment potential and its readiness to pursue collaborations in sustainable development, in line with the “Think, Exchange, and Act” model.

“This visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to advancing economic diplomacy and fostering strategic partnerships in investment, technology, and sustainable development.”

Islamabad and Riyadh have long shared a multifaceted relationship rooted in strategic military cooperation, mutual economic interests, and shared Islamic heritage.

These ties have encompassed economic assistance and energy supplies, with Riyadh being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Islamabad.

Last month, the two countries signed a defence agreement, pledging that any attack on either nation would be treated as an act of aggression against both.

“This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieve security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression,” read a statement issued by the PM’s Office after the document was signed.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025