Balochistan governor seeks harmony between Centre, provinces

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail has said that the 17th National Workshop Balochistan aims promote a better understanding of national and provincial issues and to strengthen cooperation among institutions.

He expressed these views while addressing participants of the workshop. During the session, one minute of silence was observed to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Brigadier Bilal Ghafoor was also present on the occasion.

The governor emphasised the need for practical efforts to promote national unity and integrity through proper education and training, adding that true knowledge is that which brings positive and constructive change in society.

“I am confident that the participants of this workshop will play an active and effective role in promoting lasting peace, harmony, tolerance, and national spirit across the country and provinces,” Governor Mandokhail said.

He noted that the core objective of the National Workshop Balochistan is to bring together individuals from various sectors on a single platform, nurture their skills, and enhance their capabilities so they can contribute meaningfully to the country’s progress.

Emphasises education and training as key to national unity and integrity

He remarked that the participants were fortunate to have learned from experienced experts and to have exchanged knowledge and ideas with people from across Pakistan. “It is now your responsibility to apply the knowledge and experience you have gained with dedication and honesty in your respective regions and professions,” he added.

The governor further expressed hope that the participants would play a key role, through collective wisdom, in ensuring Pakistan’s sustainable political and economic stability and development.

He congratulated the participants on successfully completing the National Workshop Balochistan and distributed commemorative shields and certificates among them.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025