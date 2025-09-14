E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Peace key to economic stability, says governor Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 09:36am

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail has said the government is committed to addressing current challenges with seriousness and transforming the province into a hub of peace and harmony.

He emphasised that political and economic stability can only be achieved through sustainable peace, made possible by cooperation between the government and the people.

The governor expressed these views during separate meetings at Governor House in Quetta with Inspector General of Police Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Khan and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Hamza Shafqaat.

Welcoming the newly appointed IGP, Mr Mandokhail underlined that protecting the lives and property of citizens was the foremost duty of the government and must be ensured at all costs. He reaffirmed that the safety of citizens remains the provincial administration’s top priority.

Highlighting ongoing reforms, he said efforts were underway to modernise the police force and improve policing systems. He stressed the need to differentiate between ordinary crime and terrorism, noting that each required tailored responses.

The governor called for increased police patrolling in Quetta and surrounding areas to counter street crime, curb drug trafficking and strengthen action against disruptive elements.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

