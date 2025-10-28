Sindh CM Murad launches AI-based traffic e-ticketing system

• CCTV cameras will detect speeding, red-light jumping, helmet non-compliance among other violations

• Centres set up for paying fines, clarifying violations and contesting challans

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday inaugurated the Traffic Regulation and Citation System (TRACS), commonly known as the e-ticketing system, at the Central Police Office (CPO), a major step in the province’s digital transformation and governance reforms.

Speaking at the launch event, the chief minister said the introduction of TRACS represents “far more than a technological upgrade” as it is a “manifestation of Sindh’s commitment to transparency, modernisation and improved citizen services.”

He explained that the new system replaces the outdated manual ticketing process with a fully automated e-ticketing mechanism, utilising advanced AI-integrated CCTV cameras to detect violations such as speeding, red-light jumping, and helmet non-compliance. The system removes human discretion, confrontation, and potential bias and ensures fairness and accountability on the roads.

“Through TRACS, we are harnessing the power of technology to serve and protect our citizens more effectively. It’s not just a police department project — it’s a reform for every citizen,” the CM emphasised.

TRACS Sahulat Centres at major traffic offices and police stations will now offer support to citizens for paying fines, clarifying violations, and contesting challans. This groundbreaking initiative is set to transform the province’s approach to traffic management, exemplifying a strong commitment to transparency, modernisation and citizen well-being.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the CM House, was attended by provincial ministers Ziaul Hassan Lanja, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Riaz Shah Shirazi. Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGs, DIGs, and other senior police officers, including those retired.

Technological leap in traffic enforcement

The integration of TRACS with key government databases, including Excise & Taxation, Driving License System, NADRA e-Sahulat, and modern payment gateways, allows citizens to view and pay traffic fines securely online or via their mobile devices. The new TRACS mobile app further simplifies the process and empowers users to monitor violations and settle challans in real time.

The CM said that in its initial phase, 200 cameras have been installed across Karachi, with plans to expand to 12,000 cameras city-wide and eventually to other districts in Sindh. Public facilitation remains a priority, with TRACS Sahulat Centres at major traffic offices and police stations providing support for paying fines, clarifying violations, and contesting challans, he said and added that the system’s integration with the Citizen-Police Liaison Committee ensures transparent oversight and redress.

Data-driven approach

Citing Karachi’s 684 traffic accident victims between August 2024 and October 2025, the CM highlighted TRACS’ potential to improve road safety through strict, technology-backed enforcement. Officers have already undergone extensive training to ensure a smooth transition to the new system.

“If you want to know how civilised a nation is, look at its traffic,” he remarked, underlining the importance of collective responsibility in obeying traffic regulations. He proposed a two-step penalty system, initially a warning and apology, followed by a stricter penalty for repeat offences, to encourage safer, more responsible driving.

Digital transformation & ongoing reforms

The launch of TRACS builds upon previous digital initiatives by Sindh Police, such as the Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4), the Talash App for instant criminal identification, and the OTELI App for employee verification.

CM Shah reiterated his government’s vision for expanding digital reforms across various sectors, reflecting a broader commitment to good governance, public safety, and operational efficiency. The chief minister also praised law enforcement agencies for their achievements in crime reduction and modernisation, especially in challenging regions.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025