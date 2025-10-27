9th Pakistan-Bangladesh JEC meeting held in Dhaka after 2-decade hiatus

The 9th Session of the Pakistan-Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission (JEC) was convened in Dhaka on Monday, after a hiatus of 20 years, marking another important milestone in strengthening bilateral economic and development cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was co-chaired by Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Bangladesh Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed.

At the conclusion of the session, both sides signed the Agreed Minutes of the 9th JEC, reflecting “significant progress” in multiple areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment and industries, agriculture, transport and communications, education, information technology, banking, health, tourism, energy, climate change, information and broadcasting, and the textile sector.

The two sides emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation between the national shipping corporations, with Pakistan offering the use of Karachi Port Trust as a gateway for Bangladeshs’s trade with regional countries, including China and the Central Asian States.

The two countries also agreed to work actively toward establishing direct air connectivity, recognising its vital role in promoting tourism and business exchanges.

A significant development during the session was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Halal Trade between the Pakistan Halal Authority and the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute, paving the way for enhanced collaboration in standardisation and certification of Halal products.

Pakistan also highlighted the establishment of the Pakistan-Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor, which includes an offer of 500 new and fully funded scholarships for Bangladeshi students.

Furthermore, the delegation said Pakistan has increased the number of training slots under the Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme from five to 25.

Both sides agreed to cooperate in the areas of medical and religious tourism, and to promote greater cultural exchanges between the two countries.

It was decided to organise the inaugural meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade. It was also discussed to establish joint working groups in key sectors such as maritime affairs, and information technology, which will hold regular meetings to ensure sustained progress.

The two sides agreed to explore a concessionary trade arrangement and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade, agricultural and industrial cooperation to promote sustainable and inclusive growth in both countries.

The 9th JEC concluded in a “spirit of friendship and mutual respect, reaffirming the shared commitment of Pakistan and Bangladesh to further deepen bilateral relations and regional economic integration”.

Malik thanked the government of Bangladesh and the finance adviser for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit.