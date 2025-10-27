Meta AI launches Urdu version for users in Pakistan

American multinational technology company Meta has officially launched Meta AI in Urdu for users in Pakistan, intending to accelerate the process of digital transformation in the country, a press release from the company said on Monday.

The announcement was made during an event titled “Future in Focus: AI and Innovation”, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the release said. Meta also announced the start of an experimental programme for AI education and government digital transformation in Pakistan.

“These initiatives aim to accelerate the process of digital transformation in the country,” the release said. “Pakistani users will now be able to interact with Meta AI not only in English but also in Urdu.”

Speaking at the event, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said, “Under the Prime Minister’s Digital Nation Vision, Pakistan is moving toward a future where technology empowers every citizen.

“Our partnership with Meta reflects this commitment, promoting AI education, digital transformation, and innovation within government and educational institutions. The inclusion of Urdu in Meta AI marks a milestone that makes technology more inclusive and accessible, ensuring no one is left behind in this digital transformation journey,” she said.

Meta’s Director of Public Policy for South and Central Asia, Sarim Aziz, added: “We aim to support public sector and educational institutions in driving digital transformation through effective use of AI. We are also delighted that Meta AI is now available in Urdu, giving the local community new opportunities to connect with technology in their own language.”

According to the release, Meta has also introduced a localised edition of the guide “Transforming Public Sector Innovation in Asia Pacific with Llama”, developed in collaboration with Deloitte.

Prepared with the support of the ministry, the guide explains how Meta’s open-source AI model, Llama, can enhance government operations, improve public services, and strengthen data sovereignty. The document highlights best practices and successful examples from various Asia-Pacific countries, including Pakistan.

Similarly, Meta said it has launched the AI Literacy Programme in partnership with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC), MoITT, and atomcamp.

“Under this programme, 350 non-computer science university teachers across Pakistan will be trained in basic AI skills so they can prepare students to meet the demands of the modern digital era,” the release added.

Meta also announced the Government Digital Transformation Xperience (GDTX) 2025 program, which aims to provide Pakistan’s public institutions with Meta’s technologies, solutions, and best practices. The programme, according to Meta, will bring together experts from the public and private sectors to exchange strategies and experiences for effective digital transformation.