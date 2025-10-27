Man arrested for ‘killing labourer, faking robbery’ in Chakwal

CHAKWAL: Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a young labourer eight months ago and later fabricating a robbery case to cover up the crime.

According to police sources, the accused, identified as MI, a resident of Chakora village near Chakwal city, was taken into custody after a DNA report confirmed that human remains found in March belonged to the missing labourer, Imran Khan.

Police said the suspect had concocted a story that his farm was looted by three unidentified men, claiming they had tied him up and stolen cash and a mobile phone.

On March 8, a case of robbery was registered with the Saddar police station, in which MI claimed that he had to leave for Salam Town to buy cattle on March 8. But during the wee hours, three unknown persons stormed into his farm, tied him to a pillar and looted Rs2,560,000 and an Android cell phone from him.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Farmanullah, 32, and Abdul Rehman, the younger brothers of the deceased, on March 29. Police claimed to have recovered a looted amount of Rs725,000 and a pistol from the possession of Farmanullah.

Farmanullah was later sent to Jhelum Prison while his younger brother was freed by the police.

Another twist came on April 18 when complainant MI, through an affidavit, stated that a reconciliation was reached between him and Farmanullah and he did not have any objection to his release from jail.

Police later found that the robbery case turned out to be false.

Imran Khan, 34, originally from Lal Meer Kalay village in Takht Bhai tehsil of Mardan district, had been working with his family on an agricultural farm in Chakora for 14 years. He went missing on February 28 after leaving home for Friday prayers.

Following his disappearance, human remains were found in a pond on March 23 and buried as unclaimed remains, since no missing person report had been filed at the time. Later, the victim’s family suspected that the remains might belong to Imran and requested a DNA test, which confirmed their fears.

Police then arrested MI, who reportedly confessed to killing Imran, suspecting him of involvement in the earlier murder of his nephew.

The case took another turn on October 21, when police carried out the exhumation of the body parts buried in March. However, the family was shocked to find that no remains were present in the grave.

“We had prepared a grave in our native village to perform my son’s last rituals, but when the exhumation took place, no remains were found,” Imran’s father, Fazal Nabi, told Dawn.

District Police Officer Ahmed Mohiuddin said he had issued a show-cause notice to the officials involved in the fake robbery investigation and added that further inquiry was underway.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025