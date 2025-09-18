E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Man, woman found dead in SUV parked at Seaview

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

KARACHI: A retired army officer and a woman were found dead inside a Toyota Prado in the parking area of the Seaview Apartments in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, police said.

Quoting doctors, the police said the man and woman appeared to have died around 24 hours before their bodies were found.

The police said that when the retired major, who lived in the same Seaview Apartments, did not return home on Monday night and did not respond to phone calls, his son had informed the police about his disappearance.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the man was currently employed at the National Highway Authority.

He said during the initial probe it transpired that they were sitting in the rear seat of the SUV with the vehicle’s engine and air-conditioner on. Ostensibly, fumes or smoke emanating from the exhaust silencer entered the vehicle, and they died of suffocation, he added.

The bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Doctors said there were no signs of torture or strangulation on the bodies. “The cause of death has been reserved and all relevant samples have been collected,” said police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed.

The police said the woman was a resident of Federal B Area.

They said that the police traced the husband of the deceased woman and handed over the body to the family after completing formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

IT is clear to any observer that what Israel is doing in Gaza is not about destroying Hamas, but exterminating and...
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...