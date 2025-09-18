Man, woman found dead in SUV parked at Seaview

KARACHI: A retired army officer and a woman were found dead inside a Toyota Prado in the parking area of the Seaview Apartments in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, police said.

Quoting doctors, the police said the man and woman appeared to have died around 24 hours before their bodies were found.

The police said that when the retired major, who lived in the same Seaview Apartments, did not return home on Monday night and did not respond to phone calls, his son had informed the police about his disappearance.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the man was currently employed at the National Highway Authority.

He said during the initial probe it transpired that they were sitting in the rear seat of the SUV with the vehicle’s engine and air-conditioner on. Ostensibly, fumes or smoke emanating from the exhaust silencer entered the vehicle, and they died of suffocation, he added.

The bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Doctors said there were no signs of torture or strangulation on the bodies. “The cause of death has been reserved and all relevant samples have been collected,” said police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed.

The police said the woman was a resident of Federal B Area.

They said that the police traced the husband of the deceased woman and handed over the body to the family after completing formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025