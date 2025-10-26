Pakistan plans to standardise food exports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to align its food safety standards with international regulations to improve access to European markets, though coordination gaps remain between the federal and provincial authorities.

The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Kingdom’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to enhance cooperation on food safety, certification and technical regulations.

The decision was taken during a recent meeting of the PSQCA board of directors. Officials said the move aims to harmonise Pakistan’s food safety framework with international standards — a key requirement for exports to the UK and European Union (EU).

The proposal follows directions from the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Industries and Production, which had asked the PSQCA to explore ways to expand exports of food products, particularly honey, to European markets.

The PSQCA informed its board that DEFRA oversees food hygiene, animal-origin products and environmental compliance in the UK. It was noted that the halal food market in Britain is growing, and cooperation with DEFRA could help remove non-tariff barriers faced by Pakistani exporters.

Under the proposed arrangement, PSQCA’s testing and certification processes could gain mutual recognition under UK and EU standards. This would allow the authority to issue export certificates accepted by British regulators, reducing costs and delays associated with third-party validation in Europe.

According to official documents, the MoU will cover compliance with key European food safety regulations — including EC 852/2004, 853/2004, 178/2002 and Regulation (EU) 2017/625 — and promote the adoption of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) principles in Pakistan.

A senior PSQCA official said recognition by DEFRA would be an important step towards facilitating exports of honey, processed foods and other agricultural products, improving their credibility in international markets.

However, food safety remains largely a provincial subject under the 18th Amendment, creating a coordination challenge. Industry representatives said exporters may have to establish separate production units for export-oriented items, or provincial food authorities will need to harmonise their standards with those of the PSQCA. Exporters have long demanded local certification of food consignments, noting that the absence of internationally recognised testing has led to delays and rejections in the EU and UK.

