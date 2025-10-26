E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Pakistan plans to standardise food exports

Kalbe Ali Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 08:07am
In this file photo, fresh local and imported vegetables and fruits are displayed at a superstore in Karachi. — Dawn/File
In this file photo, fresh local and imported vegetables and fruits are displayed at a superstore in Karachi. — Dawn/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to align its food safety standards with international regulations to improve access to European markets, though coordination gaps remain between the federal and provincial authorities.

The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Kingdom’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to enhance cooperation on food safety, certification and technical regulations.

The decision was taken during a recent meeting of the PSQCA board of directors. Officials said the move aims to harmonise Pakistan’s food safety framework with international standards — a key requirement for exports to the UK and European Union (EU).

The proposal follows directions from the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Industries and Production, which had asked the PSQCA to explore ways to expand exports of food products, particularly honey, to European markets.

MoU with UK’s DEFRA aims to strengthen testing and compliance for access to European markets

The PSQCA informed its board that DEFRA oversees food hygiene, animal-origin products and environmental compliance in the UK. It was noted that the halal food market in Britain is growing, and cooperation with DEFRA could help remove non-tariff barriers faced by Pakistani exporters.

Under the proposed arrangement, PSQCA’s testing and certification processes could gain mutual recognition under UK and EU standards. This would allow the authority to issue export certificates accepted by British regulators, reducing costs and delays associated with third-party validation in Europe.

According to official documents, the MoU will cover compliance with key European food safety regulations — including EC 852/2004, 853/2004, 178/2002 and Regulation (EU) 2017/625 — and promote the adoption of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) principles in Pakistan.

A senior PSQCA official said recognition by DEFRA would be an important step towards facilitating exports of honey, processed foods and other agricultural products, improving their credibility in international markets.

However, food safety remains largely a provincial subject under the 18th Amendment, creating a coordination challenge. Industry representatives said exporters may have to establish separate production units for export-oriented items, or provincial food authorities will need to harmonise their standards with those of the PSQCA. Exporters have long demanded local certification of food consignments, noting that the absence of internationally recognised testing has led to delays and rejections in the EU and UK.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...