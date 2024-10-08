Pakistan ranked lowest-risk for food safety in FY24

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has emerged as the lowest-risk country concerning food safety standards for the fiscal year 2023-24, with rice exports making up 25 per cent of the European rice export market, significantly outpacing India’s 16pc.

This information was revealed during a meeting between the newly elected Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Malik Faisal Jahangir and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal. The discussion focused on maintaining rice exports in light of falling international prices and India’s lifting of its rice export ban effective October.

Mr Jahangir informed the minister that only 74 rapid alerts for pesticides and other issues were issued against Pakistani rice exporters last year, compared to 264 for India. “This shows that the Pakistani rice sector is more compliant,” the REAP chairman said.

He noted that Pakistan remains one of the lowest-risk countries concerning food safety standards, while countries like Turkiye, India, Spain, Italy and the UK face significantly higher numbers of alerts.

Outshines India in European rice export market, minister told

However, Mr Jahangir expressed concern over a negative campaign that could potentially harm Pakistan’s export reputation. He shared positive feedback during the meeting, reporting that Pakistan’s rice exports encounter fewer regulatory challenges than many competitors.

The commerce ministry has removed the minimum export price to enhance competitiveness with India in international markets. Nevertheless, it is believed that due to low prices, Pakistan may struggle to match its export value from the previous year.

According to an official statement, Commerce Minister Kamal called for measures to enhance Pakistan’s rice exports and ensure compliance with European food safety standards. He emphasised the need for greater collaboration between the government and exporters to maintain this competitive edge.

Mr Kamal highlighted the critical role of rice exports in Pakistan’s economy, noting that rice is second only to cotton in terms of export value. He said rice exporters are a primary source of revenue and employment, with the government aiming to increase exports from $4 billion to $6-7bn in the near future. “We are focusing on improving our standards to meet international food safety requirements, especially in Europe,” he added.

The minister also referenced recent diplomatic developments, specifically the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2024