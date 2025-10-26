Music, art camp in Hunza promotes global collaboration, climate awareness

GILGIT: The 40-day inaugural season of Humnava, the first-ever global music and art camp in Pakistan, concluded in Hunza, bringing together musicians from across the world to promote local talent, strengthen the creative economy and raise awareness about climate change through music.

During the camp, international and Pakistani musicians performed live and collaborated to create original music, transforming Hunza’s landscapes and communities into inspiration for compositions that will travel globally as soundtracks, videos, and a feature docufilm.

The inaugural season produced eight original soundtracks, eight music videos, and a documentary film mapped to international festivals and live events.

Daily jam sessions, workshops and outdoor performances were held at scenic locations such as Attabad Lake, Hoper Glacier, Altit Street, Gulkin and Gulmit.

These performances were captured against natural backdrops to reflect the connection between art, environment and community.

The Humnava project addresses the intersection of arts, culture and climate, embedding the essence of place into music created in the northern valleys. Workshops with cultural heritage experts and programming focused on issues like glacier lake outburst floods and mountain ecology, bringing the climate narrative into mainstream music channels.

According to the organisers, the songs, videos and docufilms present the land as a co-composer, integrating climate change as part of the creative story, rather than a public service message.

Speaking about Humnava, Co-Founder and Creative Director Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, popularly known as Xulfi, said, “Humnava is a companion — a partner in your life who keeps you in rhythm. In Qawwali, a Humnava helps maintain harmony and empowers others to express themselves wholeheartedly. Today, the world feels out of sync, and with that comes a scarcity of hope. Through Humnava, artists are creating songs that help restore the balance of hope on this planet.”

He added that music remains the ultimate bridge of love that transcends religion, race and politics.

“The world needs to see beyond these divisions to create hope for future generations. Humnava, with artists from around the world collaborating in Hunza, proves that differences can be overcome and that hope can exist for the planet,” he said.

At its core, Humnava is a movement for connection, using music as a universal bridge to foster people-to-people contact and cultural exchange, he said.

“It positions Pakistan as a host of global artistic dialogue, showcasing the country’s creative potential and openness to collaboration on the international stage.”

Co-Founder of Giraffe, Muhammad Ibrahim, said Humnava was not just about music but about shaping a new creative economy for Pakistan based on sustainability, inclusion and global collaboration.

“By fostering equitable exchange and enabling artists to participate in international ecosystems, we’re empowering local talent and

positioning Pakistan as a hub for cultural innovation,” he said.

According to the organisers, the inaugural season in Hunza also generated economic activity in the region, with local communities benefiting from the influx of artists and visitors.

October 26th, 2025