‘PML-N to get CM’s slot after half tenure’

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 09:10am
Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering and PML-N leader Abdul Rehman Khetran speaks in Balochistan Assembly on Oct 24, 2025. — Facebook/Balochistan Provincial Assembly
Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering and PML-N leader Abdul Rehman Khetran speaks in Balochistan Assembly on Oct 24, 2025.
QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering and PML-N leader Abdul Rehman Khetran has said that under the agreement reached between PPP and PML-N leadership, the latter will form its coalition government in the province after half term.

Talking to the media after the assembly session, he said it had been decided that after two and a half years, the chief minister’s slot would go to the PML-N, as agreed when the leadership of both parties formed a coalition government after the elections.

He said the tenure of the Senate chairman, and the speakers of the national and Balochistan assemblies was also included in the power-sharing agreement.

However, he clarified that it was not decided that in return for giving the chief ministership in Balochistan, the PPP chairman would become the prime minister.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

