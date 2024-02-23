PPP, PML-N thrash out formation of Balochistan coalition and cabinet

QUETTA: A joint meeting of the parliamentary parties of PML-N and PPP discussed a strategy to run the would-be coalition government and resolve issues being faced by the people of Balochistan.

According to sources, the meeting held in Islamabad discussed the overall post-election situation in the province.

The PPP and PML-N provincial leaderships discussed suggestions regarding the formation of a coalition government, the proposed cabinet and the distribution of ministers.

The meeting decided to resolve issues faced by the people through mutual understanding and consultation.

“Transparency and good governance would be ensured for running affairs of the coalition government in Baloch­istan,” PML-N’s Jam Kamal told reporters after the meeting.

It was decided that the central leaders of the two parties would continue consultations and ensure cooperation and coordination over all issues of the province.

After the meeting, senior leaders of PML-N and PPP expressed their satisfaction and said more meetings would be held in the coming days to discuss other issues.

MNAs-elect Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, Jamal Shah Kakar, Haji Ali Madad Jattak, Mir Obaid Gorgaj, Sardarzada Faisal Jamali, Bakhat Mohammad Kakar, Asfan­dyar Kakar, Molvi Noor­ullah, Mir Naimatullah Zehri, Sardar Sarbaland Khan Jogezai, Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Toor Muhammad Khan Utm­ankheil, Mohammad Khan Lehri, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, Wali Mohammad Nourzai and Mir Asim Kurd Gello attended the meeting.

