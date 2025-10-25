JUI-F leader survives IED blast in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A local leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and administrator of a seminary narrowly escaped a blast inside a mosque in Azam Warsak Bazaar of Birmal tehsil in Lower South Waziristan on Friday.

Police sources said the explosion took place at around 10am when Maulana Sakhi Wazir arrived at his room in the mosque from home. The blast partially damaged the walls of the room. The JUI-F leader sustained minor injuries.

Lower South Waziristan district police officer Mohammad Tahir Shah confirmed the incident, saying that unidentified assailants had planted an explosive device near the mosque at night. “The IED went off with a bang as Maulana Wazir entered the room.”

The police collected evidence from the blast site and launched an investigation.

Initial findings suggested that a remote-controlled improvised explosive device was used in the attack. The explosion triggered panic among local residents, who expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the region.

According to police officials, this was not the first attack targeting JUI-F leaders in the district. Earlier, JUI-F district chief Maulana Abdullah and another leader, Maulana Shehzada were also targeted in separate bomb attacks. Both sustained serious injuries and Maulana Abdullah is still under treatment at a government hospital in Multan.

In a statement issued after the incident, JUI-F strongly condemned the attack on Maulana Wazir, calling it a cowardly act of terrorism.

The party spokesperson said the increasing attacks on religious scholars were alarming, and the silence of state institutions was deeply regrettable.

The party urged the government, district administration and police to take effective measures to ensure the protection of religious scholars, seminaries, and clerics.

Local residents voiced serious concern over the incident, saying that during the past year, Birmal tehsil and adjoining areas had witnessed a sharp rise in terrorist activities, including targeted killing, kidnapping for ransom, and attacks on security forces.

Residents said that frequent explosions and shootings had created a climate of fear, badly affecting business activities, with markets turning deserted after sunset.

Security experts have warned that Birmal tehsil has become a hub of militant activity in recent months. They cautioned that the situation could worsen if timely and robust action was not taken.

The incident marks yet another episode in the ongoing wave of violence in Lower South Waziristan, raising fresh questions about the state of law and order and public safety in the volatile tribal district.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025