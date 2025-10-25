E-Paper | October 25, 2025

‘Pelting police with stones’: Lahore ATC okays cancellation of FIR against Maryam

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 10:08am
PML-N workers and police clash outside a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Lahore where party leader Maryam Nawaz arrived to record her statement in a case, on Aug 11, 2020. — DawnNewsTV/File
PML-N workers and police clash outside a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Lahore where party leader Maryam Nawaz arrived to record her statement in a case, on Aug 11, 2020. — DawnNewsTV/File
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday approved cancellation of a 2020 case against Maryam Nawaz, now Punjab chief minister, and other PML-N leaders, related to an alleged attack on a police team outside the office of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), where she arrived to appear in an inquiry.

The other day, the court had reserved its verdict on a report filed by Chuhng police for cancellation of the FIR against Ms Nawaz.

The police report said the allegations of stone-pelting and violence against Ms Nawaz and others could not be established. It asked the court to approve cancellation of the FIR registered on the complaint of a NAB deputy director.

Announcing the verdict, the court approved the police report for the FIR cancellation.

In this case, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Advisor to Prime Minister Senator Rana Sanaullah Khan and 58 party workers were nominated.

Initially, the police included the offences under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code in the case and later added Section 7 of the Anti terrorism Act 1997 to the FIR.

The FIR alleged that the accused pelted police with stones during Maryam Nawaz’s appearance at the NAB office in a case related to Raiwind land.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

