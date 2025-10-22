E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Pakistan down Bahrain in Asian Youth Games volleyball

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:22am

LAHORE: Pakistan defeated hosts Bahrain 3-0 in their second Group ‘A’ match of the Asian Youth Games volleyball event to book a place in the quarter-finals, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) said late on Monday night.

Pakistan had earlier opened their campaign with a straight-sets victory over Mongolia. The scores against Bahrain were 25-17, 26-24, 25-23.

“With this victory, Pakistan have secured the top position in Group ‘A’, winning both their group-stage matches — against Mongolia and Bahrain — without losing a single set,” the PVF statement said.

Pakistan will now face the second-placed team from Group ‘C’ — either Uzbekistan or Saudi Arabia — in the quarter-final fixture on Oct. 23.

According to the PVF, the team’s success was powered by standout performances from Mohammad Yahya, Muhtad Ali Shah and Ajmal Junaid, who excelled in both attack and defence.

“Their energy, confidence and coordination were key to Pakistan’s dominance over the host nation,” it added.

The team is being guided by head coach Saeed Ahmed Khan and managed by Naseer Ahmed, both of whom have played instrumental roles in developing the young squad’s confidence and technical skills.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

