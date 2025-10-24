Livelihood matters

IN this world, earning a livelihood is an essential part of life. Livelihood refers to the means and resources through which individuals or households secure the necessities of life, such as food, water, shelter etc. It encompasses various activities, assets and strategies that people employ to sustain themselves economically and socially. The nature of livelihoods varies significantly between urban and rural areas due to difference in resources, infrastructure, and employment opportunities.

If a person has a good livelihood, he is extremely lucky. It provides him financial stability, security, and the means to meet basic needs. It allows him to pursue his goals, maintain his lifestyle, support his family, and contribute to society. Having a stable livelihood can also reduce stress related to financial insecurity. So, one ought to be grateful for their livelihood. In fact, securing the means to survive and thrive is a long-term necessity.

In order to earn a livelihood, people struggle day and night. They leave their native areas and families to seek an income in greener pastures. They travel around the world and visit far-flung areas, searching for new avenues to make a living. With appropriate earnings, they satisfy their needs as well as the needs of their families. However, there are some who do not realise the importance of earning. They throw tantrums, often quitting jobs over a trifle. Thereafter, they face joblessness. Their family suffers; they are in the red till a new job is found.

Islam enjoins us to share a certain percentage of our livelihood with those who are less fortunate or destitute. Sometimes, livelihoods are lost, especially during wartime or natural disasters. Therefore, every believer earnestly prays for continuous safety, stability, enhancement and grace in his livelihood.

Islam considers the worker a friend of Allah.

The right to earn a livelihood is also protected under the Constitution, primarily through Article 38(b), which mandates the state to provide facilities for work and adequate livelihood.

In Islamic belief, “Allah has vouchsafed for sustenance” means that He has guaranteed the provision of all necessary resources for all of creation, including humans. This belief is rooted in the Quran, which emphasises that He is the sole provider of sustenance and that everything in the universe is a manifestation of His provision.

Though Allah is the provider of sustenance (rizq), He does not ‘rain’ sustenance over His creation; He has made a system through which every individual is required to seek and search for his part of sustenance.

Islam encourages human beings to explore new avenues of earning. For example, technology has changed the world; new professions have come up which were unthinkable half a century ago. There was no concept of computers in our society or of using mobile phones till the recent past, but now, one can see large numbers of youth engaged professionally in these fields. We expect further progress as new technologies emerge.

Islam considers honest earning as an act of worship and the worker as a friend of Allah. Unfortunately, in our society and elsewhere, there’s a centuries-old habit of classifying all professions as ‘higher’ or ‘lower’ in status for no reason other than public perception that unduly promotes office work and devalues manual or service work. Cleaners, drivers, street vendors and domestic workers are often disrespected despite their necessity. This cultural bias breeds stigma and discrimination and can even lead to workplace abuse. Such discri­mination not only dehumanises workers, it also ent­ren­ches inequality. This mindset needs to change for a balanced society in which every person enjoys the same respect, irrespective of what they do.

Thus, from a humanitarian perspective, valuing every profession is crucial for creating an inclusive society where all workers are appreciated for the work that they do. When society disdains certain jobs, it betrays a lack of basic values. If a person is denigrated because of his profession, not only does it result in social injustice, but it is also in conflict with the nation’s constitutional commitments to equal treatment and dignity. Is respect for all professions too much to ask for in our society?

The phrase ‘all fields are open for people, it is for them to sow the seeds and reap the fruit’ is used in the context of life, work, or personal growth. It means that individuals have the freedom and opportunity to pursue their goals, make choices, and experience the consequences of those choices. It emphasises that people should opt for work instead of begging or choosing illegal ways of making money.

The writer is an educationist with an interest in religion.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025