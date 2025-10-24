E-Paper | October 24, 2025

Call to safeguard snow leopard habitats

Our Correspondent Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:00am
CHITRAL: World Snow Leopard Day was observed here on Thursday to create mass awareness about conservation of the iconic wild cat and to encourage them to adopt a lifestyle in harmony with nature and strengthen the habitat to safeguard the snow leopard habitats for future generations.

A number of ceremonies were held by the Snow Leopard Foundation and department of wildlife, which drew participation from different walks of life who committed to further reinforce their efforts to conserve snow leopards, wildlife, and natural resources in collaboration with local communities and the younger generation.

The first event was held at Ideal Public School Koghozi in Lower Chitral in which the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Wildlife Division Chitral, Farooq Nabi, highlighted the government’s initiatives related to wildlife conservation in Chitral which was one of the known habitats of snow leopard world over.

He said that the snow leopard was an important component of the mountain ecosystem and its existence had kept the entire natural system balanced and they did not to compromise on the safety of its habitat while each and every member of this mountainous region had a specific role to play in this regard.

Jamiullah Shirazi, regional programme manager (RPM) Snow Leopard Foundation Chitral gave a detailed presentation on the historical background, objectives, and significance of International Snow Leopard Day in the global context.

He told the audience that the snow leopard was not just an animal but a symbol of the beauty and biodiversity of our mountains, as they had an important role in their conservation.

Students delivered passionate speeches on the topic of snow leopards, wildlife conservation, and environmental friendliness.

To highlight the theme of the day “safeguarding snow leopard habitats for future generations”, the students presented beautiful tableaus and dramatic performances that effectively conveyed the message of conserving natural resources, threats to wildlife, and public responsibilities.

In the other event held at Government High School Surlaspur in Upper Chitral, the students and the representatives of conservation bodies highlighted the background and objectives of International Snow Leopard Day.

Anwar Maqsood and Saifullah Jan spoke in detail about the ecological importance of the snow leopard and the efforts of the SLF in its conservation.

Representing the local community, Maulana Saif-ur-Rehman explained the conservation of natural resources from an Islamic perspective and said that Islam teaches us to treat the land, forests and all creatures with kindness and protect them.

Jamati Khan, representative of Snow Leopard Conservation Organisation Surlaspur (SLCO), thanked SLF that he had been playing an active role in wildlife conservation and supporting local organisations in the Laspur Valley for the past decade.

Mirza Hussain, representative of Government High School Surlaspur, also appreciated the programme organised by SLF and Chitral Gol National Park, saying that such sessions instill a love for nature and a passion for environmental protection among the students.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

