E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Wonder Craft: Pocket frame

The Crafter Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 05:05am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Let’s make an instant photo frame using just a piece of paper today. It’s something you can easily carry around or place on your study table. The best part is, you can make as many as you like, in any size, without using glue or any wooden support. All you need is a picture of yourself or your loved one. It may look simple, but it’s actually a clever little play of creativity with paper.

Photos by the writer
Photos by the writer

Things you need:

  1. Ruler

  2. Patterned or colourful paper

  3. Scissors

Photos by the writer
Photos by the writer

Directions:

  1. Cut a square piece of paper, six inches on all sides. The size of the paper should match the photo you plan to use. Since the finished frame will be about 3.5 inches in length, a 3-inch photo will fit perfectly; picture 2.

  2. Fold the paper in half from any side; picture 3.

  3. Fold it again to form a small square, picture 4.

  4. With the folded square, open one side. You’ll notice an upside-down triangle shape; picture 5.

  5. Make a crease along it, then fold it back to its original position.

  6. Repeat the same step on the left side, open the fold to see the upside-down triangle, make a crease and fold it back again; pictures 5 and 6.

  7. Now comes the slightly tricky part, which is also the main step. Open the first triangle fold you made, then turn the paper over and open the second one. Remember, the first triangle is already open and now the second one joins it. You’ll end up with one united triangle with folded layers inside; see pictures 7 and 8.

  8. Fold the top corner downwards, but not completely, leaving about a centimetre above the edge, picture 9.

  9. Keep the shape intact by slightly opening the middle of the folds as shown in picture 10.

  10. Gently press the right and left folds towards their base. Remember, you’ve already folded the top corner behind the frame, so keep it that way. Press only the front layers. As you press down, you’ll notice that the two flat side edges become more defined, while the front folds form two neat triangles that meet at their tips in the centre, with their straight edges pointing in opposite directions; picture 11.

  11. Fold about half a centimetre inward from both the right and left sides of the structure; picture 12.

  12. Fold the top and bottom corners inward by about one centimetre from their edges. You’ll notice small pockets forming in each corner — these will hold your photo securely in place. Press them firmly so they stay neat and strong, as shown in pictures 13 and 14.

  13. For the stand, simply turn the frame over, open the back fold gently and press it to form a support. That’s it! Turn it back, insert your photo and place it wherever you like.

The writer can be contacted at ithecraftman@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TLP ban
25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

AFTER the federal cabinet approved the ban on the TLP a day earlier, the interior ministry published a notification...
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...
Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...